Smart Content Studio for Digital Signage and DOOH

- As the price of digital out-of-home advertising and digital signage display advertising decreases, simultaneously, the increase in screen sizes along with demand for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising along with the ever longing need for easy-to-use, yet powerful software solutions leaves an open door for software developers to provide responsive, dynamic and fully editable digital solutions to publishers, businesses and individuals.
- Smart Content is a Content editor and publishing tool for DOOH and Digital Signage, a brand new vertical from Themepunch.com. Having already achieved success with their Revolution Slider plugin for WordPress. Smart Content and Themepunch now offer a Cloud-Based Content Studio that can publish screens via a Subscription Based Publishing Application that allows users to create, edit, store, update and publish live signage into a range of platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Android and Google Chrome OS. Smart Content screen designs are all screen responsive and the studio is a powerful tool that can be used to create compelling digital content for even the least tech savvy of us.
- The Smart Content Studio boasts HTML5 video backgrounds on which you can layer animated text and images, a copyright free image library with access to 100s of icons and images, integrated Google Font Library, Timeline controls with presets, License Assign tool, Device Management and Naming, Image Filters, Auto Refresh, Screen Playlists and an array of new features including Screen Scheduler and Live Device Status currently undergoing development.
- Smart Content as a platform opens up new possibilities for businesses of all sizes, the development team have carefully considered how to make the software fully accessible and backwards compatible at a low price point with basic setup starting at £9.99 (€11 / $13) Monitors, screens and old TVs with an HDMI input can become a digital sign with the use of Amazon Fire TV devices, meaning customers can get setup and running without having to buy the latest Smart TVs and 4K displays.
- Whilst catering for individuals and smaller businesses with 1-3 displays, Smart Content is also equipped to deal with multi-license / device setups allowing corporations and multinational companies to control 1000s of licenses and distribute their Digital Out-of-Home content direct and in real-time from their marketing HQ. The platform has proved particularly useful for contextual marketing, setting up in-house ad networks, updating pricing to stay ahead of the competition and for rolling out multi-language digital signage campaigns without having to export and transfer multiple video or image files as well as making an effective intranet solution for communicating in-house information to staff in highly visible areas.
- “Smart Content is an easy-to-edit flexible UCG platform, we have given the power of responsive marketing messaging back to the marketeer. As we grow we have every intention of developing Smart Content to become a smarter platform offering our customers innovative and intelligent tools to help communicate with audiences whilst learning from insights and live business analytic tools,” said David Douglas-Beveridge, Co-Founder of Smart Content.
- “Smart Content is a diverse communication tool that works in any and every market sector from Not-for-Profit Charities to the Financial sector. We are excited to see what our customers ask of us and how the platform will be applied to different market sectors as DOOH screens become more integral to marketing strategies.”
- The Smart Content service is available as pay-monthly subscription @ £9.99 per month or as a one-year license key @ £99.99, Smart Content certainly comes at a competitive price and will have major advantages over traditional print campaigns.
- www.smartcontent.tv
Topics