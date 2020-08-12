Shure Provides Adobe Premiere Rush Subscription with Motiv Purchases

Shure has partnered with Adobe to offer a two-month subscription of Adobe Premiere Rush for customers who purchase a Shure MOTIV Microphone through December 31, 2020. Specifically designed for mobile creators, Adobe Premiere Rush is a video editing software that gives users the flexibility to record and edit pro-quality video content on their mobile devices wherever they are. When used together with MOTIV microphones, content creators can record professional-quality audio right out of the box.

“By partnering with Adobe, MOTIV customers now have full video editing capabilities at their fingertips,” said Paul Crognale, senior marketing manager of Musician and Consumer Audio, at Shure. “They can easily create a professional production on the go while also saving valuable time with the intuitive Adobe Premiere Rush software.”

Shure’s MOTIV line of microphones enables creators to produce high-quality audio on the go. Users can take their professional-grade content captured with MOTIV, edit the footage directly in Adobe Rush Premiere, and share to all social channels. Available on both mobile and desktop, the software syncs all content to the cloud, making it easier to work across mobile and desktop platforms. The microphones that are part of the promotion include:

MV88+ Video Kit: Portable audio and video recording kit features a digital stereo condenser microphone, a Manfrotto PIXI tripod, phone clamp, and mount as well as Lightning and USB-C cables for connectivity.

MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone: Connected via the Lightning port on iOS, the MV88 records video with clear sound. This multi-directional device tilts, rotates, and is made to withstand demanding conditions.

MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone: The MV51 offers high-quality audio capture in all-metal construction with simple touchpanel controls. Deny distortion and enjoy sound excellence in every environment, from demo sessions to field recordings.

MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone: The MV5 delivers clear sound recording via Lightning or USB directly to your mobile or desktop, without sound distortion. Use vocal, instrument, or flat settings to customize recordings.

MVL Lavalier Microphone: Compatible with smartphones and tablets, this omnidirectional condenser microphone connects to portable devices for interviews, videography, and more.