Audience Engagement 2025: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Vanessa Jensen, Market Development Manager at Shure

The way audiences engage with content has evolved dramatically over the past five years. High-quality content isn’t just about sharp visuals, but about creating interactive, personalized, and multi-sensory environments to engage and capture audiences. High-quality audio is a critical yet often overlooked element of the evolution of content creation.

Creating content will continue to evolve as advanced tools and the flexibility of wireless connectivity enables creators to produce highly engaging, high-quality content more efficiently than ever." —Vanessa Jensen, Market Development Manager at Shure

Whether producing social media content and podcasts or conducting interviews, premium sound quality enhances engagement, credibility, and audience retention. Poor audio and distracting background noise can distract viewers and make even the best visuals look unpolished. In the past, capturing high-quality audio required bulky equipment and a wired setup. Today, with Shure’s MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone, professional wireless audio is more accessible than ever, even for those new to content creation. The compact, direct-to-phone stereo microphone offers a seamless solution for creators who need studio-quality sound while on the go. MoveMic 88+ pairs directly with smartphones via the Shure MOTIV app(s), or to computers and cameras using the MoveMic Receiver, eliminating the need to carry additional audio gear.

With four selectable polar patterns, MoveMic 88+ is adaptable for various recording scenarios, and users can also make real-time adjustments to EQ, noise reduction, compression, and more. Featuring a 100-foot wireless range and up to eight hours of battery life, MoveMic 88+ is built for flexibility, making it the perfect solution for creators, mobile journalists, and filmmakers working in dynamic environments.

