Pro AV Newsmakers: New Leadership at Sharp and Listen Technologies; Shure Headlines InfoComm

People News

Listen Technologies Hires Stephen Robinson as Regional Sales Manager for the Eastern United States

Listen Technologies has a new Eastern regional sales manager. Stephen Robinson has joined Listen Technologies and works with Listen Technologies channel partners, consultants, and end users throughout the Eastern United States. Robinson leads the Eastern U.S. team selling Listen Technologies’ full suite of solutions, including ListenWIFI, ListenTALK, ListenRF, ListenIR, and Auri.

Robinson has spent his career in AV. His experience includes work as an AV consultant and a consultant liaison at a manufacturer. Before joining Listen Technologies, he was a business development manager at a systems integration firm. Robinson has also held roles as a systems design engineer and has worked with government, education, and commercial accounts.

Sharp Names Matt Petry Vice President, West Region of Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics, has hired Matt Petry as VP, West region of SIICA's direct sales and services operations, Sharp Business Systems. In this role, Petry leads the strategic direction and performance of SBS operations across the Western U.S., with a focus on growth, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

Petry brings a strong leadership background across finance, sales, and general management, with more than a decade of executive experience at Xerox and its subsidiary, Global Imaging Systems. His roles at GIS included chief financial officer, VP of sales for strategic and national accounts, and president of Zeno Office Solutions. During his tenure, he drove significant turnaround results, earning national recognition for top-line growth, profitability and employee retention.

Virtual Technologies Group Appoints Quentin Gayles as Chief Revenue Officer

IT, security, and cloud services firm Virtual Technologies Group appointed Quentin Gayles as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gayles leads VTG’s sales, marketing, and customer success teams, with a mandate to accelerate revenue growth, scale go-to-market execution, and deepen customer engagement.

Gayles is an industry veteran with over 25 years of leadership experience and technical expertise across IT solutions, network engineering, and enterprise software. Before joining VTG, he served as VP of strategic alliances and Global Sales at Zones, a leading IT services and solutions provider. At Zones, he successfully drove the expansion of the firm’s professional services operations, as well as its MSP and asset lifecycle management solutions, achieving significant revenue growth through innovative channel partnerships and targeted marketing strategies. Before that, he also served as a director of solutions sales at nfrastructure and held a wide range of leadership roles at CompuCom and NCR Corporation.

Company News

Shure to Serve as InfoComm 2025 Headline Partner

Shure is set to mark a significant milestone as the headline partner at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando. This exclusive sponsorship not only underscores Shure’s longstanding relationship with AVIXA but also demonstrates its continued investment in the AV industry, driving innovation and revealing new solutions as the Company celebrates its 100-year anniversary. As headline sponsor, Shure will showcase its thought leadership and technical expertise across InfoComm stages and educational sessions.

Shure will be showcasing recent innovations including IntelliMix Room Kits, Microflex Loudspeaker, MXW neXt 4 and 8, and MoveMic 88+ and more at booth 2843 in the Central Hall. Stay tuned for more InfoComm announcements from Shure closer to the show.

AMX Receives JITC Certification for an Additional 19 Products

HARMAN Professional Solutions was awarded the Joint Interoperability Testing Command (JITC) certification and listing on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) for 19 more HARMAN products. The certified products include AMX N2600 AVoIP encoders and decoders, the N4321D audio transceiver, MUSE Automation Controllers, Varia Touch Panels, CE I/O extenders, and the UVC1-4K HDMI to USB capture device.

JITC certification is a crucial requirement for technology solutions used in U.S. government facilities. This recent certification further ensures that our products meet strict security standards and can seamlessly integrate with other systems used by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). The certification process includes a thorough evaluation of a product's security features, performance, and interoperability.

Explore the details and specifications of all approved products here.

Korbyt Expands Legal Workplace Experience Offering with NFS Technology Integration

Korbyt is expanding its impact in the legal sector by integrating NFS Technology’s Rendezvous room-booking solution (now Korbyt Booking) into the Korbyt Anywhere workplace experience platform. Following last year’s acquisition of NFS Technology, Korbyt now offers a fully integrated workplace experience built to support how law firms operate - enhancing attorney productivity and elevating client service standards.

The Rendezvous platform, now as part of Korbyt, has its capabilities amplified with enhanced digital signage, real-time workplace communication and engagement tools, creating a premium, high-end office environment that aligns with the expectations of top law firms.

Benefits include:

Real-Time Meeting Booking & Workspace Management

Robust Integration with Outlook & Exchange

Client Matter Integration

Elevated Visitor Experience

Branded, High-End Office Environments .

. Enhanced Digital Communication

Salamander Designs Taps Phoenix Marketing Group as Residential Representative

Salamander Designs welcomed Phoenix Marketing Group as the Salamander Residential Representative for New England and Upstate New York. With this move, Salamander Designs further strengthens hands on training, support, and service of their cabinets, seating, ottomans, and other furniture solutions for integration firms throughout the region. Phoenix Marketing Group is recognized for its customer service to optimize AV entertainment and technology projects while aiding in the systems design process.

SFM Appointed as Exclusive Canadian Distributor for Electro-Voice, Dynacord, Bosch, and RTS

SFM, a Canadian distributor in customized go-to-market solutions for global brands within the audiovisual, pro retail, live entertainment, and media production industries, has been appointment as the exclusive Canadian distributor for Bosch Communications Systems. This strategic partnership grants SFM exclusive distribution rights for Electro-Voice, Dynacord, RTS, and Bosch Conference, and Bosch Public Address throughout Canada. The collaboration leverages SFM's extensive distribution network and renowned industry expertise alongside Bosch's renowned engineering excellence, providing Canadian AV professionals, integrators, and resellers with enhanced access to premier solutions.

SFM will provide comprehensive sales, marketing, technical support, and logistics services for the complete Bosch Communications Systems portfolio throughout Canada.

Pro AV around the Globe

LEA Professional continues to prove its commitment to its mission of global expansion with the announcement of its newfound partnership with Turkey-based AV distributor, Republik. The company will partner with LEA to bring its customers LEA’s rich technology catalog.