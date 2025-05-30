JH Audio Joins Sound Devices

Sound Devices has announced the acquisition of JH Audio, a U.S.-based in-ear monitoring developer and manufacturer. The deal brings the two pro audio technology brands under the Audiotonix group portfolio, which also includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Fourier Audio, Harrison, KLANG:technologies, Slate Digital, Solid State Logic, and sonible.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing the JH Audio team into the Sound Devices fold," said Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices. "Both teams’ R&D aspirations and the close link between RF and IEMs align perfectly, and with a focus on innovation to deliver future synergies across our Astral family and other products is one that has me and the whole team here salivating, and one that should delight all our customers in the coming months.”

From left, Sound Devices CEO Matt Anderson, JH Audio CEO Jerry Harvey, Sound Devices CFO Lisa Wiedenfeld, and Audiotonix Divisional MD Nigel Beaumont (Image credit: Sound Devices)

With more than 48 years in live sound experience and more than 30 years of designing and building in-ear monitors (IEMs), JH Audio founder and CEO, Jerry Harvey, has provided custom fit IEM molds for many of the most demanding ears and artists in live touring. "By joining the Sound Devices family with Matt Anderson at the helm," he said, "we now have an incredible opportunity to not just evolve our next gen of IEM technologies but to gain access to like-minded partners and customers globally.”

“For anyone with a passion for technology and pro audio, then this partnership is one to really pay attention to," added James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix. "Jerry Harvey is the true pioneer of IEMs with over 30 years of in-ear innovation, the principles of which are incorporated in most IEM designs today. Being able to put the resource behind the JH Audio team to take IEMs to their next level, alongside Sound Devices and some of our other live-focused Audiotonix brands, should deliver something very special for our users and their clients.”