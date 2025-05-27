Capturing the Audio Content 'Explosion'

According to DemandSage, a data analysis firm, there are more than 4.4 million podcasts as of 2025, up from around 4.2 million in May 2024. Meanwhile, the number of podcast listeners could grow more than 6% to about 584 million this year and could rise to more than 651 million by 2027. Worldwide, the podcast market was worth more than $30 billion in 2024 and could reach $131 billion by 2030.

Based on those numbers, it's no wonder podcasts are driving microphone sales, since content creators need mics to be heard. Joe Nassar, brand manager of Saramonic USA, said this "explosion" of podcasting, live streaming, and similar content is "creating many new customers and consumers of these types of products."

Market Drivers

Podcasting is probably a consideration for many of your corporate, educational, and worship clients. Some may already be producing content, while others could be planning for future podcast projects. So, what trends are influencing purchasing decisions? Without a doubt, simplicity and cost lead the pack. Podcasters want microphones that are straightforward to set up and use, as well as affordable.

“Since COVID and the rapid growth of the podcasting medium, people have looked for easy and accessible audio solutions that don’t require an audio engineering degree to tell their story," explained Robb Blumenreder, Sennheiser’s customer and market insights manager for pro audio. “As everyone from your realtor to music teacher are starting podcasts, it has become important to enable all levels of content creators with the right tools. Solutions like the Sennheiser Profile USB microphone, a USB-C based solution, empower creators with an all-in-one, plug-and-play option that is easy to use, affordable, and offers professional-level sound quality.”

“Simplicity and versatility are key,” agreed Sean Sullivan, Shure’s associate director of product management. "The market is looking for less gear, fewer cables, and simple operation.”

This is why his company recently introduced the Shure MV7i, a USB-connected, yoke-suspended microphone. It features a combo XLR/1/4-inch input jack that lets you plug a second microphone (or an electric musical instrument) directly into the microphone. “Shure’s MV7i is a direct response to customer’s needs with high-quality audio with a two-channel interface and mic in one unit,” Sullivan said.

Another trend driving podcaster microphone purchases is the desire for podcasters to visually brand themselves as serious broadcasters. This is why so many podcasters are seated behind hefty desk/arm-mounted microphones—as if they were hosting World War II-era news bulletins from London during the Blitz. Blumenreder characterized this trend as the microphone as status symbol.

"Before, you never wanted to see the microphone in a video recording,” he said. “These days, seeing the microphone has become synonymous with having a serious show, quality equipment, and investing in your craft as a podcaster.”

Because of this branding statement, microphone-equipped headsets are rarely used by podcasters, whether on camera or not. “I don’t think these are very popular because they are not seen as professional, even though these types of headphone/microphone combos are very versatile and give you a consistent sound,” said Nassar. “Instead, many users want the look of a large diaphragm dynamic microphone in front of them to legitimize what they’re doing.”

A related trend influencing podcaster purchases is conservatism. “Brands like Shure are creating innovative products to stand out and offer more features, like with the MV7i, but podcasting customers seem to gravitate to more standardized and accepted products,” Nassar told SCN. “This is why you see the same mics like the Shure SM7B, Rode PodMic, and to a lesser extent Electro-Voice RE20s in so many productions. Customers and new podcasters seem to think that having the same products as successful podcasters gives them more cachet and make them seem more legitimate. But unfortunately, this kind of 'me too' mentality will only stifle innovation and new product developments and customer affordability.”

Finally, podcasters tend to buy cardioid microphones with their directional pickup patterns, rather than omnidirectional mics that capture everything in the room. “The vast majority of mics we see for podcasting are cardioid pickup patterns,” Blumenreder observed. “These are ideal because they do a great job of rejecting the background noise and reflections, only picking up on the person speaking directly into it. Without fail, for podcasts, the cardioid is the most popular pickup pattern."

USB Domination

Sennheiser offers the affordable Profile USB microphone. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

When it comes to podcaster microphone connectivity, USB is king. But XLR has a part to play in this brave new world of audio production. “The popularity of USB is driven primarily by the absence of other products needed to make this kind of audio production work,” Nassar said.

At the same time, relying on USB connections alone “does limit some users in the long run,” he noted. “This is why you’re seeing many [podcasting] products now that are both USB and XLR.”

The reason USB is so prevalent has everything to do with the current nature of podcasting. “Generally speaking, many podcasters start off by doing it on the side semi-professionally to augment their business or as a hobby,” said Blumenreder. “With this approach, and no formal audio training or budget for studio time, most podcasters tend to begin with a simple USB microphone that starts at a low price point. However, as we look towards established, professional podcasts, we can expect to find higher-end equipment, typically XLR-based, with much more infrastructure supporting the end user’s needs.”

Although some podcasters like to see themselves as being at the cutting edge of audio production, the microphones they choose often reflect the safe, proven form factors of yesteryear. Plus, traditional styled radio/production microphones are preferred for the legitimacy they impart to podcasters, even though some innovative products have been expressly designed to solve podcaster problems.

Time will tell if the Shure MV7i and similarly creative mics will catch on as the podcasting industry matures. But one thing appears certain: As more podcasts are produced, mic sales are bound to grow as well.