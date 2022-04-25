Shure Heads to Barcelona for ISE 2022

Shure, a global leader in audio technology, will be participating in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2022), the biggest reunion of the AV Industry, as Platinum Sponsor and Conference Audio Partner. Shure will be at ISE during show days, taking place May 10–13 in Fira de Barcelona.
“ISE is a phenomenal platform to connect with integrators, innovators and customers,” said Chris Merrick, senior director, global integrated systems marketing at Shure. “We are thrilled to be in-person in Barcelona to showcase our latest conferencing solutions and their benefits to the AV Industry.”
This year at ISE, Shure will exhibit a variety of its systems innovations, conferencing solutions, and collaborations with leading industry partners, including:
- Microflex Ecosystem—Offers a complete portfolio of networked and superior audio solutions, from microphones to DSP to loudspeakers, that can be perfectly tailored to meet the needs of any AV infrastructure. For corporations, governments, universities, or larger organizations, Microflex Ecosystem provides a best-in-class experience, ensuring meetings and conferences run as effectively as possible within any space. A major new addition to the Microflex Ecosystem portfolio will be announced soon and showcased for the first time at ISE 2022.
- Stem Ecosystem—Ideal for situations that require straightforward, deployable audio solutions for their daily conferencing needs. Small businesses and smaller meeting rooms within the context of a larger AV project can enjoy a consistent and effective audio experience with Stem Ecosystem devices.
- IntelliMix Room Denoiser—Part of the new IntelliMix Room DSP 3.1, this AI-powered feature actively reduces background noise while ensuring voice audio is preserved. It protects from random distractions, like clicking and crackling, to enhance collaboration and allow for disruption-free meetings.
- Microflex A400MB Mute Button—The easy-to-use, touch-sensitive accessory provides mute/unmute functionality to the Microflex MX395-LED low-profile boundary microphones along with the MX405, MX410, and MX415 modular gooseneck microphones.
- Crestron Collaboration—IntelliMix Room, the world’s first audio DSP software to achieve official certification for Microsoft Teams Rooms can now be paired with the Crestron UC-C100-T Flex Video Conference System Integrator Kit. The product collaboration makes in-room presentations and meetings more productive and engaging while offering a simplified and seamless approach to managing multiple rooms concurrently.
- Logitech Partnership—Shure is collaborating with Logitech to provide innovative conferencing solutions certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Microflex Ecosystem solutions paired with select Logitech Video Collaboration systems deliver flexibility and scalability for any room, no matter the size or type.
- Webex by Cisco Compatibility—The Company’s Microflex Ecosystem products were the first audio solutions added to the Webex Compatibility Program. With Shure’s best in-class audio and Cisco’s market-leading Webex appliances, installers and end-users can enjoy superior audio and video conferencing in rooms of all sizes, including large training areas.
- Poly Collaboration—Standardize meeting room audio throughout businesses or campuses with flexible conferencing and DSP solutions from Shure and Poly’s smart camera framing technology. Powerful, high-performance video from Poly combined with Shure Microflex Ecosystem audio creates an ideal meeting experience with options certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom.