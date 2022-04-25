Shure Heads to Barcelona for ISE 2022

Shure, a global leader in audio technology, will be participating in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2022), the biggest reunion of the AV Industry, as Platinum Sponsor and Conference Audio Partner. Shure will be at ISE during show days, taking place May 10–13 in Fira de Barcelona.

“ISE is a phenomenal platform to connect with integrators, innovators and customers,” said Chris Merrick, senior director, global integrated systems marketing at Shure. “We are thrilled to be in-person in Barcelona to showcase our latest conferencing solutions and their benefits to the AV Industry.”

This year at ISE, Shure will exhibit a variety of its systems innovations, conferencing solutions, and collaborations with leading industry partners, including: