Shure, Haivision to Deliver Broadcast-Quality Audio for Mobile Content Creators

Shure has collaborated with Haivision and now Shure’s MoveMic wireless microphones can be paired directly to mobile devices within Haivision’s MoJoPro app without the need for an external MoveMic Receiver and without blocking the USB connector on the mobile device. This collaboration ensures mobile journalists, professional broadcasters and content creators deliver high-quality video content with the most streamlined set up.

“For mobile journalists constantly on the move and needing to capture critical news with no time to spare, MoveMic Wireless Microphones paired with Havision’s MoJoPro is a game changer," said Achim Gleissner, senior director, corporate development at Shure. "Its quick and easy connection ensures reporters can be up and running with superior audio in seconds, without the hassle of tangled wires and remaining at the forefront of breaking news."

Haivision’s MoJoPro is a free mobile phone camera app designed for professional live broadcasting that features video return, audio intercom, and video editing to enable live video transmission anywhere, anytime. Users can now pair two MoveMic wireless lavalier microphones within the MoJoPro app- one for the interviewer and one for the interviewee—providing two channels of high-quality audio for live broadcasts and video recordings.

“When conducting interviews, high quality video is important and so is clear audio. This is why we’re excited to announce that our MoJoPro mobile camera app now natively supports two channels of audio with the extremely small yet powerful Shure MoveMic microphones,” said Samuel Fleischhacker, director of product management at Haivision. “By combining Haivision’s world-leading live video contribution solutions with the great sound quality that Shure is known for, professional journalists and sports broadcasters can deliver great content while viewers at home are able to clearly follow the story.”