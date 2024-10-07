Product Review: Premium Podcasting

Prior to becoming the senior content manager at SCN, I spent a decade covering sports. While most of that is in the rearview mirror, my fantasy football podcast is still going strong. When Shure released a new microphone that "empowers content creators with next-level recording and streaming," I had to check it out.

Spoiler alert: I was not disappointed.

Full of Features

The MV7+ podcast microphone comes packed tightly with everything needed to get right into your podcast or livestream. There is a Quick Start Guide, which is just that—short and to the point. I used the USB-C connector to plug right into my MacBook (the mic is compatible with both Mac and Windows, as well as several Apple and Android mobile devices), but there is a XLR output connector should you want to use an audio interface or mixer. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenient monitoring and a 5/8-inch threaded mount for use with most stands or boom arms.

The LED live meter lets you know when your mic is muted or live. (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

The mic itself is loaded with fantastic features, none of which requires you to be a podcasting expert to use, so it's a good option for that company executive who needs a solid mic for addressing a hybrid workforce via videoconferencing. The LED live meter may be my favorite. You can easily customize the color of the pulsating meter, although I stuck with the preprogrammed red for muting and green for live. A simple touch of the finger gets you back and forth from muted to live during your show.

[Product Review: Keep on Tracking]

Shure's Voice Isolation Technology separates vocals from background noise, while a real-time denoiser for eliminates ambient noise. A new DSP engine, which is already onboarded in its design, takes no experience to use. It includes an auto level mode that automatically adjusts mic gain based on distance and speech volume, plus an adjustable reverb (plate, hall, and studio) with your choice of intensity level. There's even Shure's new Digital Popper Stopper, which reduces harsh plosive sounds without an add-on pop filter.

The MV7+ integrates with Shure's free MOTIV Mix Desktop app, providing users the ability to configure all aspects of the MV7+. The software also offers multi-track recording and routing to support users with a greater control of their livestreaming and recordings. As a no-frills fantasy football podcaster, my audio mixing skills are essentially nonexistent. However, after getting a "tour" of the mic at 2024 NAB Show with Garrison Krotz, manager, global media relations for Shure, I realized the app was very easy to navigate.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Now Hear This

As a journalist, I don't use words of great magnitude—like epic, for example—lightly. However, the MV7+ sound is of epic proportions.

Before I took it for a spin on the podcast, I hooked it up to my work computer and had a Google Meet call with SCN's own Mark J. Pescatore. He immediately noticed the difference. As a longtime listener of my podcast, he was excited to hear the next episode. While on the same test call, I rolled my chair back about two feet and he still heard me clearly—and still heard me when I rolled back about five feet.

I took the Shure MV7+ podcast microphone for a spin on my podcast. (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Now don't get me wrong: For best results, you want this mic somewhere between 6-12 inches from your mouth. However, the pickup distance is not an expectation of typical podcasting mics, so I was pleasantly surprised.

Then, it was time to debut the Shure MV7+ podcast microphone on my 3 and Out Fantasy Football Podcast on the Gridiron Ratings network. We are not a high-tech show, as both of my cohosts Zoom in from afar. There has always been minimal production editing and even less audio editing (translation: none).

It's also worth noting that my previous mic was inexpensive—I bought it four years ago when the show started, not expecting our little YouTube show to go anywhere. To compare the quality between the original mic and the MV7+ is almost unfair. I went from "sounding better than a computer mic" to broadcast-quality audio and felt like a true podcasting pro.

[SCN Review: Jabra Videobar Is Built for Busy Meetings]

We had some fun with it—I let me daughter do the intro so I could sit back and see how different voices interact with the mic and MOTIV Mix app. I did not notify either of my cohosts that I had gotten a new mic, but they were both immediately able to tell there was a difference. Mark listened in and added to our YouTube comments that my audio was head-and-shoulders superior to previous episodes … and my cohosts, who were still on their older mics.

Just how good is the MV7+ podcast microphone? Since the maiden voyage in June, it has been my 3 and Out microphone. It is an absolute steal for the production quality it provides. Pricing starts at $279 on the Shure website; if you're new to podcasting, you'll probably want the $299 desk stand kit to get started. Additionally, if you want to save desk space like me, Shure offers bundles with a boom arm, as well as bundles with headphones.

['Retro' Review: Shure MV51]

Whether you're a podcaster or hosting town hall meetings for your company and clients, the professional feel paired with ease of use that the Shure MV7+ provides is worth the investment. Plus, if you're a podcaster who is also frequently on Zoom, Google Meet, or any other meeting platform, now you have a mic that makes you sound better there as well.