Sharp NEC Expands Digital Cinema Projector Family

Sharp NEC Display Solutions is introducing the NC2403ML laser projector, the latest upgraded model in its digital cinema projection series. With an improved, replaceable RB laser module and laser light source lifespan of up to 50,000* hours, this new model is the ideal projection solution for theaters with medium and large screens. The NC2403ML is also suitable for museum, house of worship and higher education applications.

Exhibitors now have a cost-conscious cinema projection solution offering interchangeable laser light sources in the projector head for ultimate versatility and future-proofing. The interchangeable laser module can be purchased separately and switched between projector heads for different sized auditoriums. Its improved RB laser module generates 24,000 lumens of brightness and features adjustable brightness levels for 2D and 3D feature films. Its 2K DCI-compliant laser produces an outstanding image that is bright enough to display on screens up to 72 feet/22 m.

In addition to improved projection and imaging, the NC2403ML offers flexible placement installation and a reliable nature.