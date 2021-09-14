Sharp Expands Digital Cinema Series Projector Line

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions is expanding its digital cinema projector series with the new NC1803ML blue laser projector.

The What Else: Exhibitors now have an affordable, flexible and reliable new cinema projection solution offering interchangeable laser light sources in the projector head for the ultimate in versatility and future proofing. The interchangeable laser module can be purchased separately and switched between projector heads for different sized auditoriums. With an upgraded laser module from the previous generation, the NC1803ML uses a blue laser light source and generates 18,000 lumens of brightness. Its 2K DCI-compliant cinema quality produces an outstanding image that is bright enough to display 14 foot-L on screens up to 63.3 feet/19 m in DCI color.

The Bottom Line: The NC1803ML targets theaters with small and medium screens, offering an improved replaceable laser module and laser light source lifespan of up to 50,000* hours. The NC1803ML is also suitable for museum, house of worship and higher education applications.