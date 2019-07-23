Sharp Launches Next-Gen 4K Aquos Board Interactive Display Systems

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, has launched three new 4K Ultra HD resolution large-format Aquos Board interactive display systems with built-in wireless and whiteboard functionality utilizing its embedded SoC (system-on-chip) controller.

The What Else: Sharp’s new 85-inch Class (84 9/16 inches diagonal) PN-L851H, 75-inch Class (74 1/16 inches diagonal) PN-L751H, and 65-inch Class (64 1/2 inches diagonal) PN-L651H interactive displays are built for users who need the ability to deploy easy-to-operate, high-resolution meeting communication.

The displays’ InGlass touch technology provides a semi-flat surface that allows for more comfortable writing with a more accurate touch response. And the Sharp Touch Viewer application, which runs on an optional Windows PC, allows for manipulation of different types of files, including Microsoft Office applications, videos, and web pages. Since the LCD panel recognizes up to 20 touch points, multiple people can use their finger or touch pen to add input to projects. Additionally, onscreen content, including handwritten notes, can be shared simultaneously with up to 50 devices.

The pre-installed, built-in controller allows the user to operate the whiteboard easily without the need to connect to a dedicated PC. When the main unit is started, the interactive whiteboard launcher is displayed automatically. Users can then touch the icons on the screen for instant access to the features they want to use. The Sharp Display Connect wireless software allows the screen of any Windows PC or Android mobile device to be wirelessly projected. Users can capture the screen wirelessly projected on the screen, then add annotations to that captured image with the Sharp Pen-on-Paper experience, which gives writing a natural feel.

The Bottom Line: The new line's Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution allows meeting participants to see details and small text, making it well suited for demanding professional settings where precision is important, such as architecture or engineering firms. The PN-L751H and PN-L651H Aquos Board interactive display systems will begin shipping in early July 2019, while the PN-L851H will be available to ship in August 2019.