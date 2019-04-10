Sharp Expands Smart Signage Solutions With New 4K Ultra-HD Displays

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, launched two new lines of its 4K Ultra-HD LCD (3,840 × 2,160-pixel resolution) commercial displays.

The What Else: Sharp's PN-HM Series includes the PN-HM651 65" Class (64 ½" diagonal), PN-HM751 75" Class (74 9/16" diagonal) and PN-HM851 85" Class (85 9/16" diagonal) displays. They each provide a brightness of 500 nits, are designed for 24/7 environments and are built to handle a range of signage needs, from simple set-ups to large networks with multiple displays.

The new PN-HB Series includes the PN-HB651 65" Class (64 ½" diagonal), PN-HB751 75" Class (74 ­9/16" diagonal) and PN-HB851 85" Class (85 9/16" diagonal) displays. They each have a brightness of 350 nits, are designed for everyday 16/7 operation and are ideal for most well lit environments, providing outstanding versatility in commercial settings. Both new lines deliver digital signage straight out of the box with a built-in system-on-a-chip (SoC) controller.

The Bottom Line: The durable and highly flexible displays can support a wide range of signage needs. Whether installed in a shopping mall, transport hub, or conference hall, they provide powerful signage solutions that deliver content and messages with style and precision.