Datapath Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance announced Datapath (opens in new tab) has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“Datapath have realized that their mission of putting the operator at the center is easy to enable with the power of SDVoE," said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "By offering videowalls, multiview, and KVM all under software control, SDVoE is a natural fit for Datapath’s goals, and I’m excited to see the new products that will result from this partnership.”

Datapath offers videowall and control-room solutions from its wide range of processors, video wall controllers, and graphics and capture cards. Datapath puts the operator at the heart of the control room with its latest, fully integrated, Aetria platform which allows design, management, and control of even the most complex systems. Meeting a wide set of diverse requirements, Datapath’s solutions offer both IP and near-zero latency KVM solutions meaning sources can be routed to any screen in any location and controlled from anywhere.

“The SDVoE Alliance share our passion for the highest possible standard in networked video and this is a tailor-made alignment," Danny Wan, marketing communications manager at Datapath. "As a member, we can draw on each other’s considerable experience to deliver market-leading products that bring the lowest latency and the highest quality networked video to our end users.”

In recent years, industry demands for remote data collection and real-time content management have dramatically increased AV-over-IP applications. AV-over-IP technology supports high-quality audio/video transmission over long distances without latency, making it ideal for content streaming applications. All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.