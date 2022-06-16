Yamaha Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab) announced Yamaha (opens in new tab) has joined the Alliance as an adopting member.

“We are pleased to welcome Japan-based Yamaha Corporation to the SDVoE Alliance,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The SDVoE Alliance has invested significantly in growing our presence and strengthening relationships in Japan. We introduced a Japan Marketing Committee and a Japanese-language website to further support our partners. The addition of Yamaha Corporation is another example of our continued growth in Japan.”

For over 25 years, Yamaha has manufactured network equipment in Japan. In 1987, the company introduced its first large-scale integrated circuit (LSIC) for communication, based on its digital audio processing technology. Yamaha developed its own network devices, which have been adopted in various applications, including corporate offices and retail and hospitality industries.

Yamaha has endeavored to produce products and services that satisfy people's diverse needs and desires worldwide. Its products and services are recognized worldwide for superior quality in acoustics, design, technology, craftsmanship, and customer-oriented services.

“At Yamaha we have an open architecture concept, which allows customers in the professional AV/IT industry to choose from a wide range of solutions that are best suited to their environment,” said Mr. Nobuo Ikematsu, senior general manager of the Yamaha Corporation’s information and communication division. “Our membership of the SDVoE Alliance is a key part of this concept. By joining this not-for-profit consortium, Yamaha is demonstrating its commitment to the industry’s further development of reliable, cost-effective solutions for delivering high quality audio and video. We will continue to develop new solutions in response to industry demand, introducing more integrated, intuitive systems and total solutions which include both pro audio and networked audio products.”

The SDVoE Alliance supports many Japan-based members and a growing number of member events and industry trade shows in the Japanese region. Earlier this year, the SDVoE Alliance launched a Japanese version of its website. The site brings resources, specifications, and membership benefits that have been fully translated to support the SDVoE Alliance’s growing presence in the Japanese market.

The SDVoE Alliance has over 50 members pushing the boundaries of innovation with new, problem-solving solutions designed to integrate seamlessly together. Together, the SDVoE’s members provide over 700 solutions that are designed to integrate seamlessly and flexibly to offer system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable, sustainable solution.