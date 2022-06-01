SDVoE Alliance Welcomes QSC as an Adopting Member

The SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab), a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in Professional AV environments, announced QSC (opens in new tab) has joined the Alliance as an adopting member.

QSC is a globally recognized technology and software manufacturer of Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. The addition of QSC to the SDVoE Alliance will allow us to collaborate to enable any SDVoE hardware to be easily controlled by the Q-SYS Platform.

“The SDVoE Alliance is thrilled to welcome QSC—our first major control system vendor to actively participate in the SDVoE ecosystem,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Joining SDVoE hardware with Q-SYS control will mark a significant step forward in providing flexible, reliable, and cost-effective systems architecture to foster collaboration. The introduction of QSC to the SDVoE Alliance further supports our focus on future-proof design to enable system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers to meet the industry’s ever-changing technology requirements.”

“Q-SYS is a robust software-based platform that takes advantage of industry-standard protocols and developer tools to enable seamless Q-SYS integration for virtually any third-party device,” said Jason Moss, vice president alliances and ecosystems for QSC. “We are pleased to be part of this alliance and now provide customers the option to easily control SDVoE solutions.”

The SDVoE Alliance has over 50 members pushing the boundaries of innovation with new, problem-solving solutions designed to integrate seamlessly together. Together, the SDVoE’s members provide over 700 solutions that are designed to integrate seamlessly and flexibly to offer system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable, sustainable solution.