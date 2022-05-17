IEI Integration Corporation Joins SDVoE Alliance as Adopting Member

The SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in Professional AV environments, announced IEI Integration Corporation, a leading industrial computer provider, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

IEI is a leading industrial computer provider with a focus on artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), digital healthcare, networking, and edge computing. IEI joins the SDVoE Alliance to partner with some of the most innovative and experienced professionals in the AV-over-IP ecosystem. IEI’s goal is to optimize its interoperable Pro AV solutions and support its target markets.

“We welcome IEI to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to collaborating with them and capitalizing on their experience in building industrial computer infrastructure,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “AV designers and system integrators will no doubt appreciate the widespread availability of IEI’s complete intelligent computer systems and support for their technology solutions through global distributors.”

“The advantages of implementing AV-over-IP technology are tremendous. It is highly scalable and cost effective,” said Jordan Jiang, CEO of IEI. “We are eager to work collaboratively as a member to enhance the development of AV-over-IP solutions. Having our business certified by the SDVoE Alliance reaffirms our commitment to providing the most innovative and flexible platforms to partners across a wide range of industries.”

In recent years, industry demands for remote data collection and real-time content management have dramatically increased AV-over-IP applications. AV-over-IP technology supports high-quality audio/video transmission over long distances without latency, making it ideal for content streaming applications. All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.