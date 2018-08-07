SCN to Release 2018 Consultants Guide

Each year, the team at Systems Contractor News puts together a self-submitted Who's Who of Consulting list. The 2018 list will be published as a supplement to the SCN and AV Technology October issues.

"The Who's Who of Consulting list is a great resource for the industry," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, SCN. "The guide serves as a year-round resource for integrators, designers, and end users looking for top-of-the-line AV consulting firms."

New entries and modification to the 2017 list are being accepted now through Monday, September 10.

To create a new entry or update a 2017 entry, visit https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z196y5p00c6xa8g/