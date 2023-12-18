SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sony ECM-B10 Shotgun Microphone

By Wayne Cavadi
Get that up-close interview with Santa you've been waiting for.

There is plenty of reasons your Pro AV junkie would need a shotgun mic at home. Whether conducting an interview with some elves for that YouTube exclusive or taking talking selfies with Santa himself, there are some moments that require a narrow range of sound in front of the camera. 

Meet the Sony ECM-B10 shotgun microphone. Don't let the image above fool you—that's no tripod plate; that is the microphone. This mic is compact and portable—it literally fits in the palm of your hand or a stocking—and with Sony's beamforming and noise suppression technology and three choices of pickup patterns, it doesn't sacrifice any of the high-quality sound for which Sony is known. Listed at $250, this fun little mic a great value for the holiday season.

