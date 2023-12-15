SCN Stocking Stuffer: The AVer CAM130

Pretty much everyone needs a webcam these days. Whether it is for videoconferencing at work or Zooming with far-away friends and family over the holidays, the right camera makes the world of difference. You know what is annoying about videoconferencing, though? Finding the right lighting... so how cool would a videoconferencing camera be that has a light built right in, ensuring quality lighting every time?

Meet the AVer CAM130. Not only is it a 4K USB videoconferencing camera, it comes with a built in mic and light to eliminate a whole bunch of desk clutter. It is both compact and flexible, perfect for mounting on a monitor or attaching to a tripod. With multiple fields-of-view, you get full-room coverage, and don't worry about letting the boss know you're still in shorts... there's a privacy shutter as well. With all that and Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Barco ClickShare certification, it is a bit pricey listed at $349, but there is no denying the CAM130 is perfect for your remote worker this season.

