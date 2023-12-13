SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock

If you're anything like me, there is a slew of technology sitting on your desk. I have multiple monitors and a webcam attached to my laptop, and since I host a podcast, there's obviously a microphone and ... well, the list goes on and on. What better holiday gift for your Pro AV junkie is there than having one place to plug all that stuff in?

The Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock has ports aplenty and is compatible with just about any computer. It features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C Charging ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, two analog line level output jacks, one 3.5 mm microphone jack, and one SD 4.0 card slot. That should be more than enough for all your computer peripherals—and an internal M.2 NVMe SSD socket provides a convenient storage option, too. What a great way to clean up the clutter for the holidays.

