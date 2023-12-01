SCN Stocking Stuffer: Logitech Brio 305

Sometimes the simple gifts are the most appreciated.

Not every tool in your Pro AV toolbox has to be complicated. There’s something to be said for simplicity, which brings us to the Logitech Brio 305. It’s a 1080p, fixed focus USB-C webcam with a 70-degree field of view that’s an ideal choice for your work-from-home (WFH) team members. It features RightLight 2 auto light correction and an integrated noise-reducing mic that suppresses background noises.

Want a little style with your simplicity? It’s available in three colors. Plus, there's a manual privacy shutter and a light that indicates when the camera is active. Not only is it simple, but the Brio 305 is certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Bonus points for its use of post-consumer recycled plastic to reduce carbon impact. And with a $60 price tag, the Brio 305 goes from simple to no-brainer.

