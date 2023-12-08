SCN Stocking Stuffer: SAVY Microphone Holders

By Mark J. Pescatore
No mic drops this holiday season. Please.

SAVY Wall Mount Rail System
It’s that time of year. Christmas concerts abound. And as the church choir warms up for a moving rendition of “O Holy Night,” your audio technician is wondering: Where’s the %$@#! microphone?

SAVY can keep the seasonal swearing to a minimum. They have a Wall Mount Rail System to organize your bulb-style head mics (wired or wireless), belt packs, and in-ear monitors. The 18-inch rail holds up to six accessories, while the 36-inch rails hold up to 12. For the stage, they also offer all-metal single, dual, and quad microphone holders that help eliminate stage clutter. Your vocalists, musicians, and preachers know exactly where to find—and where to return—their mics. Prices start at $20. That’s not a typo, that’s music to your ears.

SCN Stocking Stuffers Festive Graphic

