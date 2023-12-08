SCN Stocking Stuffer: SAVY Microphone Holders

It’s that time of year. Christmas concerts abound. And as the church choir warms up for a moving rendition of “O Holy Night,” your audio technician is wondering: Where’s the %$@#! microphone?

SAVY can keep the seasonal swearing to a minimum. They have a Wall Mount Rail System to organize your bulb-style head mics (wired or wireless), belt packs, and in-ear monitors. The 18-inch rail holds up to six accessories, while the 36-inch rails hold up to 12. For the stage, they also offer all-metal single, dual, and quad microphone holders that help eliminate stage clutter. Your vocalists, musicians, and preachers know exactly where to find—and where to return—their mics. Prices start at $20. That’s not a typo, that’s music to your ears.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below: