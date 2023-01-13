Road to ISE 2023: Navori Labs to Showcase Digital Signage Suite

Navori Labs (opens in new tab) continues to build on its QL digital signage software and Aquaji analytics integration with intelligent hardware systems and a new programmatic service that provide businesses with a more complete digital signage ecosystem.

New for ISE 2023, Navori Labs will demonstrate how QL users can integrate with Hivestack to sell advertising space using an open exchange, and help businesses fill available slots in their schedule using an intelligent programmatic DOOH platform. ISE also marks the international debut of a new USB camera and edge device that strengthen Aquaji marketing analytics deployments with intelligent capture and AI-based analysis components.

Navori Labs will demonstrate all of the above through demonstrations that show the combined power of QL and Aquaji at Stand 6H350 (Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Gran Via Barcelona). Visitors will see how the integrated solution can intelligently obtain audience metrics, analyze behaviors, and automate content playback decisions in real-time, and see how Navori’s latest QL software release supports dynamic, high-resolution content to engage audiences while helping businesses expand their ad inventories with programmatic DOOH.

“With our continued investment in QL and Aquaji functionality, we can bring the next generation of technology to our customers managing private media and public-facing digital out-of-home content,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “Navori is the only company today that offers a truly augmented digital signage suite with fully integrated analytics, hardware and programmatic capabilities. Ultimately, we can now offer an integrated solution to our customers and their network operators that would otherwise require purchasing from three separate companies.”

Programmatic DOOH

By automatically making decisions to fill unsold ad inventory, the Hivestack integration provides QL users with a way to further monetize today’s larger, multi-site digital signage networks. That means helping network operators fill ad slots in specific markets as they become available, for example. “The network operator may have properties that generate value and revenue based on entities that rent space and place ads,” said Jordan Feil, director of marketing, Navori Labs. “This alone accelerates the return on investment for QL customers and operators.”

Deeper Audience Analysis

Visitors to the Navori stand will also see the company’s first Aquaji hardware components, which were formally introduced in November at the Digital Signage Experience show in Las Vegas. The QL StiX 5700 is an edge device that supports all current Aquaji features (counting people, determining wait times for service, monitoring consumer engagement with content) at half the cost of a computer. It comes loaded with AI components for video stream analysis and will support all future Aquaji features upon release.

The QL StiX 5700 integrates with the Aquaji USB camera to offer a complete hardware solution for QL and Aquaji software deployments. The purpose-built computer vision camera includes a motion sensor, a manual focus ring and a 4mm lens that can detect individual up to nearly 20 feet (six meters) away. It can also detect human silhouettes up to nearly 50 feet (15 meters) away.

Both Aquaji hardware products are available together or separately as part of the growing Aquaji marketing analytics universe. Navori developed Aquaji specifically to help brick-and-mortar retailers and other physical businesses make smarter decisions inside their stores to improve the customer experience and increase in-store revenues. The company completed its integration of QL and Aquaji software, which continue to be available separately as well, in late 2022 as part of its QL 2.7.3 software release.