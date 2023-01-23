Road to ISE 2023: Naostage Tracking Solution Makes Global Debut

Naostage’s K SYSTEM, an automatic, beaconless 3D tracking solution, will make its highly anticipated debut before an international audience at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 (Jan. 31–Feb. 3).



The K SYSTEM makes it easy for fixed-install professionals to create immersive, interactive live experiences by seamlessly identifying and following visitors and performers wherever they are in a defined tracking area—allowing for the automation of an endless array of lighting, audio, video and media effects in real time, in perfect sync with the installation or show. The official launch of K SYSTEM will take place at 4:30 local time on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on the 196-square-meter Naostage booth (5D700), where hands-on demonstrations will give ISE2023 visitors the opportunity to see the product up close for the first time.

(Image credit: Naostage)

The potential applications for K SYSTEM are endless: In addition to concerts, tours, and festivals, the technology can be used to automate tracking in a venue, museum, or visitor attraction, triggering audio, video, and lighting effects as a visitor enters the room, or to allow a cruise ship to embark on a multi-week journey with a fully automated show, simplifying pre-production and reducing costs across the board.



As a beaconless solution, Naostage requires no additional hardware, such as sensors or tags, to be attached to artists or visitors. Once rigged, the plug-and-play sensor scans the space in 3D, feeding data to the K SYSTEM processing unit, which automatically identifies each target in real time.