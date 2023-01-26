Road to ISE 2023: Leon Speakers Introduce Design-Friendly AV Solutions

During ISE 2023, Leon Speakers (opens in new tab) will showcase a wide range of residential and commercial AV solutions, each designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Featured at Stand 2K500 are built-to-match soundbars designed to accommodate a variety of videoconferencing equipment, custom furnishings for Sonos audio systems, discreet outdoor speakers with built-in LED lighting, and custom artwork that hides high-fidelity speakers.

These distinctive design-forward AV products bridge the gap between technology and art, providing systems integrators innovative ways to blend popular audio/visual equipment beautifully into homes and businesses with no compromise in performance. Leon also introduces a variety of sales tools, including its exclusive 2022 Brand Book, filled with nearly 200 pages of stunning product and installation imagery to assist integrators in inspiring and conveying the integrity and beauty of Leon’s product line to prospective customers.

Leon’s creative AV solutions set a new standard for technology integration. With their ability to fully customize products with unique finishes, materials, and specially curated artwork, designing multimedia environments with Leon is more akin to selecting furnishings than traditional AV products—the options are virtually limitless.

Leon showcases the following this year at ISE: