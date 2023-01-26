Road to ISE 2023: Leon Speakers Introduce Design-Friendly AV Solutions

During ISE 2023, Leon Speakers (opens in new tab) will showcase a wide range of residential and commercial AV solutions, each designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Featured at Stand 2K500 are built-to-match soundbars designed to accommodate a variety of videoconferencing equipment, custom furnishings for Sonos audio systems, discreet outdoor speakers with built-in LED lighting, and custom artwork that hides high-fidelity speakers.
These distinctive design-forward AV products bridge the gap between technology and art, providing systems integrators innovative ways to blend popular audio/visual equipment beautifully into homes and businesses with no compromise in performance. Leon also introduces a variety of sales tools, including its exclusive 2022 Brand Book, filled with nearly 200 pages of stunning product and installation imagery to assist integrators in inspiring and conveying the integrity and beauty of Leon’s product line to prospective customers.
Leon’s creative AV solutions set a new standard for technology integration. With their ability to fully customize products with unique finishes, materials, and specially curated artwork, designing multimedia environments with Leon is more akin to selecting furnishings than traditional AV products—the options are virtually limitless.
Leon showcases the following this year at ISE:
- Tonecase FIT Universal Mounting System: Leon’s Tonecase FIT Universal Mounting System mounts directly to a display and is built to integrate off-the-shelf teleconferencing equipment and soundbars. A matching grille conceals the equipment and blends with the display. TcFIT-U grilles even include custom cutouts to accommodate the lens of today’s most common videoconferencing cameras.
- Ente SoundTile: Leon demonstrates the harmonious fusion of technology, design, and art via its one-of-a-kind Ente SoundTiles. Available in a variety of configurations, the Ente SoundTile conceals two channels of high-performance audio behind a custom screen-printed piece of artwork. The line brings both beauty and music to commercial and residential spaces.
- Terra LuminSound Outdoor Speakers: Incorporating audio and lighting in one compact, IP67-rated waterproof enclosure, Leon’s line of Terra LuminSound speakers delivers high-fidelity sound from a sleek, customizable package designed and built to withstand even the harshest of climates. The speakers are available in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors, with the option of integrated commercial-grade LED lighting that can be adjusted upward or downward to illuminate pathways, landscaping and architectural details.
- Edge Media Frame and FrameBar: Edge Media Frame, a contemporary custom-built, solid hardwood frame and sophisticated mounting system that elegantly encases any TV and soundbar, will bring a streamlined aesthetic to any environment. The FrameBar, meanwhile, is handcrafted specifically to match the width and finish of Samsung’s The Frame while providing uncompromising sound in an ultra-thin soundbar.