Posh Restaurant Elevates Dining with 'Invisible' d&b Sound System

The San Jose, CA, posh dining destination, Eos & Nyx, has elevated its ambiance with a newly designed d&b audiotechnik xS-Series sound system. This virtually invisible installation, provided by Commercial Audio Video Solutions ensures consistent audio coverage throughout the venue, creating an enhanced auditory experience for guests enjoying brunch, lunch, dinner, and special events.

Still a young restaurant, Eos & Nyx, which opened its doors in 2024, derived its name from the Greek goddesses of day (Eos) and night (Nyx). It has an innovative menu that highlights the best of California’s seasonal ingredients, complemented by Mediterranean influences.

The overall goal with the d&b audiotechnik installation was to create an audio environment that matched the high standards of Eos & Nyx’s cuisine and décor. Co-owner Dan Phan, was specific in the objectives they were trying to accomplish.

[The (Holographic) Host with the Most—Check Out the Pro AV Marvel, Zenon Dubai]

“First and foremost, we wanted to maintain the elevated audio standard found across all Mo Hospitality locations. We also needed to ensure the audio system was discreet, seamlessly blending with the restaurant’s sophisticated aesthetic,” commented Phan. “Moreover, we needed to accommodate a diverse range of audio applications, from everyday ambient background music to foreground DJ settings during our Sunday brunch. In a similar vein, because we wanted to offer flexibility for special and corporate events, our d&b audiotechnik system had to provide customized sound zoning, allowing for different audio levels and sources in various parts of the restaurant.”

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

To achieve these objectives, Eos & Nyx enlisted Don Lynch from Commercial Audio Video Solutions (CAVS), who worked closely with Basile Studios, the design firm responsible for the restaurant's interior. The design process was highly collaborative, balancing acoustic performance with aesthetic considerations.

“I recommended d&b audiotechnik xS-Series loudspeakers because of their consistent coverage, high-quality sound, and capability to meet the restaurant's specific needs without compromising the visual design,” said Lynch. “As with every installation, our design started in d&b audiotechnik ArrayCalc software. Loudspeaker placement was carefully considered to ensure optimal coverage while minimizing visual intrusion. In some instances, this required creative problem-solving with the design team. ArrayCalc proved critical here as it allowed us to fine-tune speaker alignment for consistent audio coverage throughout the restaurant. I’m proud to say that every speaker was custom color-matched to its surroundings; you really need to know what you’re looking for in order to spot them.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lynch shared how d&b loudspeaker selection and installation techniques maximized audio performance while minimizing visual impact. “The main dining room features four d&b 24S point source loudspeakers, chosen for their extended low-frequency output, which, in conjunction with the CPL filter in the d&b amplifiers, negated the need for subwoofers in this area. We mounted the loudspeakers high and aimed them down to the listening area which avoided unwanted reflections from the open ceiling and glass facade.”

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

“The two bar areas, located on the mezzanine and ground floor, utilize d&b 8S loudspeakers,” Lynch continued. “We cleverly nestled the 8S speakers within the I-beams and custom paint-matched them to blend with the steel structure. In addition, custom-colored 5S speakers were installed around the perimeter of the rooms to ensure even coverage. The client wanted more low frequency impact in the bar areas, so we hid ultra-compact Bi8-SUB subwoofers above an acoustically transparent ceiling.”

The results of the d&b audiotechnik installation have been overwhelmingly positive, enhancing the overall dining and event experience at Eos & Nyx. Phan, highly impressed with the d&b audiotechnik system, cited its quality, convenience, and seamless integration.

"Our patrons enjoy a clear and full sound that enhances the ambiance without being intrusive,” Phan concluded. “Personally, I find our d&b system provides excellent clarity in vocals and a balanced mix of mids and lows, creating an immersive and enjoyable audio environment. For the restaurant, it’s not just about the sound quality: the zoning capabilities and ease of use of our system have made it simple for our staff to manage audio levels and sources throughout the venue. Overall, the performance of our d&b audiotechnik system has been flawless. They’ve thought of everything a restaurant owner could want from a sound system. We don't have to worry about the sound and can focus on giving our customers the best culinary experience possible.”