Introducing Leon's New Premium Outdoor Speakers—What to Know

Building off its popular Terra LuminSound outdoor speaker portfolio, Leon adds a new, taller model to the line. The Terra LuminSound Bollard speaker features the same handcrafted components and built-in low-voltage lighting as the shorter landscape version but stands taller, thanks to a 21-inch aircraft-grade aluminum base. At an overall height of 32 inches and available with both halo and adjustable pathway lighting, the Terra LuminSound Bollard beautifully defines and enhances any outdoor residential or commercial environment.

“As we all continue spending more time outside, Leon wants to give integrators more design options that add audiovisual ambiance to a wide range of exterior settings,” says Noah Kaplan, Leon founder and president. “Featuring premium customizable powder coat finishes, the Terra LuminSound Bollard adds exceptional sound and style to pathways, rooftops, outdoor kitchens, and more.”

Incorporating audio and lighting in one compact, IP67-rated waterproof enclosure, the Terra LuminSound Bollard delivers high-fidelity sound from a sleek, customizable package designed and built to withstand even the harshest of climates. It’s available with commercial-grade LED lighting that can be adjusted to illuminate pathways, landscaping and architectural details. The speakers blend discreetly into a variety of regional landscapes, thanks to a choice of seven different finishes—Black, Satin White, Light Sand, Hammertone Silver, Slate Grey, Dark Bronze, and Satin Terracotta. Hardscape mounting is the preferred installation method for the Bollard model, and like all Terra products, it is handcrafted in the USA and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.