Road to ISE 2023: Black Box to Showcase Scalable, Secure AV-over-IP Solutions

Exhibiting at ISE 2023, Stand 5D600, Black Box will showcase its portfolio of scalable, secure, and future-proof AV-over-IP solutions. At the show, system integrators and end users can view demonstrations of how the company's innovative products enable a wide range of applications including among others, control rooms, simulation training centers, events, esports, entertainment, and digital signage for retail and hospitality.

"In applications ranging from media distribution and management to room control and infrastructure monitoring, Black Box solutions deliver the performance and flexibility system integrators and end users need to optimize their operations," said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM systems at Black Box. "ISE gives us the chance to highlight the breadth and depth of the Black Box solution offering. We look forward to showcasing our award-winning Emerald KVM-over-IP product family, the well-established ControlBridge system, our popular MCX AV-over-IP media distribution system and the brand-new AlertWerks IoT solution for equipment monitoring."

Black Box MCX AV-over-IP Distribution

Visitors to the Black Box stand at ISE will see firsthand the new MCX G2 series multimedia distribution and management system that offers users requiring real-time visualization with source-to-screen latency (less than 18 microseconds), video loop-through connection, USB-C and three-port USB 2.0 connectivity, and PoE capability. The Black Box MCX G2 series is easy and cost-efficient to deploy. Users can take advantage of the system's software-defined environment to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate into greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue. The system's features provide a more flexible solution, efficient design/implementation, and lower overall cost than traditional AV-over-IP systems. The Black Box MCX takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads.

Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP Solution

At the Black Box stand, visitors will get a demonstration of the Emerald KVM-over-IP solution that serves as an infinitely scalable access system to physical and virtual machines - anywhere and anytime - and allows for optimized control room infrastructure and workflows. Advanced security and market-leading low bandwidth consumption allow for maximum expandability, and the ability to incorporate remote users at distributed locations.

Black Box will also demonstrate its new KVM-over-IP receiver. Offering a completely new concept in KVM-over-IP, the new receiver eliminates the traditional one-to-one relationship with a transmitter or virtual system and allows users to create a personalized workspace where they can simultaneously view and interact with up to 16 different systems. Users can now tailor their workspace as best suits their needs by connecting a single keyboard, mouse, USB 3/2 devices, audio, and up to four 4K/5K monitors. The new receiver connects to physical systems via Emerald transmitters; VMs using RDP, PCoIP, PCoIP ultra, and H.264/265 sources; and Virtual Network Computing (VNC). All systems can be positioned across the screens as freely movable windows. Interacting with each system is as simple as moving the mouse onto the window. This model enables the user to maintain complete situational awareness and full control within easy reach.

The Brand-New AlertWerks AW3000 Wireless Gateway

Black Box will demonstrate for the first time its AlertWerks AW3000, a next-generation IoT solution purpose-built for equipment monitoring. Equipped with industry-standard LoRaWAN wireless communications that enable integration with wireless sensors, virtual sensors, dashboards and analytics, along with KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) and AV devices, this turnkey IoT solution actively monitors conditions, records on-site events and automates key actions remotely to increase efficiency, prevent system failures and downtime, maintain safety and security, and optimize the physical environment.

Ideal for intelligent control rooms, manufacturing, distributed networks and smart buildings, the AlertWerks AW3000 enables users to link to physical sensors, configure virtual sensors, watch values on a browser-based dashboard, set notifications and alarms, and configure automatic actions. With links to environmental and security sensors, the AW3000 facilitates active remote monitoring of conditions to enforce security, maximize efficiency, and streamline operations.

Black Box ControlBridge Multisystem and Room Control

ControlBridge is a complete multisystem control panel for control rooms and any user desk. A single touch panel enables control of KVM, AV and other devices to let users conveniently switch between sources, change video settings, access video wall controllers and set room conditions. Individual presets activate complex configuration with the touch of a button to prepare for a new production.