SCN: The Audio Issue 2022

Audio is always important to Pro AV, but the September issue of Systems Contractor News puts an extra emphasis on audio equipment, installations, and insights. Check out our exclusive coverage here:

Explore Faraway Lands…in Atlanta

Our September cover story explores how Illuminarium delivers immersive, virtual experiences to audiences using advanced audio and projection technologies.

Executive Q&A: Quality Audio for All

Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO Manabu Aoki reinforces the company's 60-year philosophy.

Helping the Hard of Hearing

ADA standards and other factors need to be considered when integrating assistive listening systems.

Review: How to Produce an Affordable Podcast with Multiple Mics

ATEN's new MicLIVE audio mixer, along with Audio-Technica's AT2050 and Shure's MV7 microphones, offer quality audio options on a budget.

Intercoms: A History of Distance

From analog to digital to the cloud, how have production crew communications evolved? Take a listen down memory lane with Clear-Com's Simon Browne.

Deep Dive: Renkus-Heinze PCX Series

In an exclusive interview, product manager Brandon Heinz offers some insights into the design of the new line of passive column array loudspeakers.