Road to ISE 2023: 3 Things to Know about the Brand-New WolfVision Videobar

The new WolfVision Cynap Videobar web conferencing and collaboration system for meeting rooms will be on show at ISE 2023. It combines Cynap BYOD wireless presentation technology together with a 4K AI camera, beamforming array microphone, plus built-in high-quality speakers from leading German audio specialist Fohhn. Natural speech is reproduced throughout the entire room and extended low frequency reproduction also ensures outstanding sound quality when playing videos or music. A unique software tool is also available to optimize the sound for individual room acoustics. This high-performance, all-in-one meeting room solution offers plug-and-play integration and is suitable for up to 10 people in small or medium-sized hybrid meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

[Road to ISE 2023: Products, Updates, News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

Wireless screen mirroring functionality enables up to four windows to be displayed onscreen, from any laptop, smartphone, or tablet, without requiring apps, dongles or extra software. Multi-source onscreen content is also shared easily with remote-located colleagues when running web meetings. The built-in BYOM web conferencing feature enables users to connect wirelessly to the Cynap Videobar and run a hybrid meeting using any web conferencing service directly from a laptop. The new system also features whiteboard and annotation tools plus a room booking module. Cloud-based remote management tools are also included, making it straightforward for administrators to handle large numbers of units across multiple locations.

(Image credit: WolfVision)

3 Things to Know about the New Cynap Videobar