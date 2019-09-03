Residential Systems Launches Guide to CEDIA Expo First-Time Exhibitors

Residential Systems has launched a guide to CEDIA Expo 2019 first-time exhibitors.

"Each year a number of new companies make the decision to exhibit at CEDIA Expo for the first time because they recognize the value of the custom install marketplace and want to get on the radar of residential integrators," said Anthony Savona, content director, Residential Systems. "To help them along—and to help installers find new products and services that can help them help their customers—we are presenting this profile of participating first-time exhibitors."

To read the guide and learn more about first-time CEDIA Expo 2019 exhibitors, visit https://www.residentialsystems.com/features/making-introductions.