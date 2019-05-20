Renkus-Heinz Will be as "Hot as the Florida Sun" at InfoComm 2019

Marking its 40th anniversary, Renkus-Heinz will debut several new products at InfoComm 2019 as temperatures reach into the 90s in sunny Orlando. Led by new company president Matthew Czyzewski and chief technology officer Ralph Heinz, the loudspeaker manufacturer will exhibit at Booth 6643, with product demonstrations in Demo Room W221BC.

Amongst the featured products will be the company's all new IC-Live X series high-powered steerable arrays. With greater power density, higher output, simple integrated hardware, and a unique coaxial driver arrangement, the IC-Live X brings a new level of flexibility for integrators, contractors, and production/rental houses, according to Renkus-Heniz.

The company will also display the new P series premium compact point-source loudspeakers and S-series subwoofers. Featuring the latest-generation Complex Conic horn geometry—coupled with patented CoEntrant Mid/High driver technology—P series loudspeakers deliver uncompromising detail and extreme sound pressure levels. Advanced amplification, processing, and protection provide the ultimate in performance, consistency, and reliability to address the acoustical and logistical challenges of live sound reinforcement from mains and fills to stage and control room monitoring, says Renkuz-Heinz.

On Thurs., June 13, Renkus-Heinz will host its Consultants Breakfast. The event will feature guest presenters Jeff Miller of Idibri discussing "People Who Live in Glass Houses: the 40-year Audio Saga of the Crystal Cathedral" and Mike Sims of Attero Tech on "Dante: Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting."

To register to attend the breakfast, please contact sales@renkus-heinz.com.