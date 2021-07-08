QSC, Sennheiser Partner on Zoom-Certified Meeting Room Solutions

The What: QSC has announced Meeting Room Solutions, bundled conferencing systems that have been fully certified for use with Zoom Rooms. QSC worked with Zoom Video Communications and Q-SYS Ecosystem partner Sennheiser to create the systems.

The What Else: The QSC Meeting Room Solutions for Zoom Rooms center on the Q-SYS Core 8 Flex processor, which combines audio, video, and control capabilities into a single integrated appliance. It also includes the QSC SPA Series two- and four-channel power amplifiers and the QSC AcousticDesign Series AD-C4T ceiling loudspeaker, as well as the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) microphone, which integrates seamlessly with Q-SYS via a control plugin.

“Our new solutions, offered with Zoom and Sennheiser, make it easier than ever to integrate a Zoom Rooms system into high value spaces,” said Jason Moss, vice president alliances and ecosystem, QSC. “Our system delivers a fully networked and managed AV&C infrastructure to Zoom Rooms via a single USB connection. Furthermore, with the software-based foundation of Q-SYS, users now have the flexibility to expand and manage their AV investment well into the future.”

“The QSC and Sennheiser partnership takes the guesswork out of integrating Q-SYS and the TCC2 into any high value Zoom Rooms space,” said Charlie Jones, global alliance and partnership manager at Sennheiser. “With the available TCC2 plugin for Q-SYS, admins can easily configure the TCC2 microphone within Q-SYS Designer Software and monitor and manage it in Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.”

“QSC has been a staple in our Zoom pro AV designs for years,” said Shane Springer, solutions architect with Zoom. “With this new certification, QSC brings complete solutions that work together by design to enable flex spaces, classrooms, boardrooms, all-hands spaces, lecture halls, and more.”

The Bottom Line: QSC Meeting Room Solutions are designed to simplify integration complexity and allow users to easily scale their Zoom Rooms deployment in high-value spaces, while providing an intuitive and consistent user experience.