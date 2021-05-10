Biamp Debuts Zoom Rooms-Certified Bundles

The What: Biamp has announced that Zoom Video Communications has certified two conference room audio bundles, giving customers a complete audio solution in medium and large Zoom Rooms. Each bundle includes Parlé Beamtracking microphones for the ceiling, along with all the audio equipment needed to build a professional-quality Zoom Rooms conferencing experience with zero cable termination.

The What Else: Two bundles are available for medium and large Zoom Rooms, which each include a TesiraFORTE VT4 signal processor, TesiraCONNECT expander, Tesira EX-UBT USB extender, and the appropriate quantity of Parlé ceiling microphones and Desono C-IC6 loudspeakers for the room size. They also leverage Biamp's PoE-powered amplifiers with Burst Mode technology and include all the necessary mounting accessories and category cabling to complete the installation.

[New Biamp AV Solutions Support Hybrid Learning]

Parlé microphones use Beamtracking technology to create dynamic virtual microphones, which track and intelligently mix conversations from around the room to enable an audio experience designed to make remote participants feel just as physically present as those in the room.

"Biamp's new certified Zoom Rooms bundles let users enjoy the extraordinary audio quality Biamp is known for with full confidence that they will integrate simply and seamlessly with the Zoom platform," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. "These complete solutions make it extraordinarily simple for organizations to select, purchase, and install technology that results in crystal-clear communications—even in large and challenging meeting spaces."

"Biamp technology helps make our customers' conversations crisp and clear, even in a broad range of complex or customized spaces," said Ty Buell, PSO Solutions Architect, Zoom. "The certified Zoom Rooms bundles from Biamp offer our customers a complete audio ecosystem and a much simpler path to enjoying high-quality audio experiences, with easy installation and the full confidence that they will integrate seamlessly and reliably into their Zoom Rooms environment."

The Bottom Line: The new certified Zoom Rooms bundles offer customers the advantages of a complete Biamp solution that extend beyond audio quality. Installers benefit from streamlined deployment and configuration made possible by the integration of each component, automated EQ, as well as minimal cable requirements with zero termination, zero network setup, and more. The solutions include a room deployment tool, eliminating the need for integrators to open up the Tesira software platform, and resulting in significant time savings on Zoom Rooms projects, according to the company.