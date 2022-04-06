PulseAudio's New Amplifier Makes Audio System Power and Control Easily Accessible

The audio brand debuts the PA66MK2 expandable amplifier and accessory kit.

Vanco International, PulseAudio
Vanco International (opens in new tab), an industry leader in AV distribution and electronic accessory products, announced the release of a new PulseAudio 6X6 in-wall amplifier and accessory kit for distributed audio systems. The PulseAudio brand allows integrators to create affordable, right-sized systems with easy installation and clean finishes. The new distribution amplifier and accessory kit features PulseAudio’s hallmark flexibility and modular functionality.

PA66MK2 6x6 Audio Distribution Amplifier

The PA66MK2 is a 6X6 audio matrix with six bridgeable zones, accommodating one or two speakers per zone. It is expandable up to three units, for a total of 18 zones of distributed audio. Each PA66MK2 provides up to 25W 8 ohms power by Class D amplifier. It features stereo/bridge mono output with adjustable stereo/bridge control, as well as a PA input jack that automatically sets all zones to source one for system-wide announcements. The PA66MK2 can be controlled via RS232, IR, or IP with provided RS232-IP and iOS or Android app.

PA66ACCS Audio Distribution Amplifier Accessory Kit

The PA66ACCS is the perfect complement to the PA66MK2 distribution amplifier. It includes a keypad connection hub and decora wall-plate that allow the PA66MK2 to be seamlessly installed in any room. The accessory kit also includes six POE keypads with built-in IR RX and decora wall-plates for each of the PA66MK2’s audio zones, keypad mounting hardware, keypad hub, IR receiving cable, and remote control.

“The new PulseAudio in-wall amplifier and accessory kit is an elegant solution for bringing multi-zone audio control into a space,” said Randy Blanchard, director of audio products for Vanco. “This new distribution amplifier makes audio system power and control compact, accessible, and affordable.”

