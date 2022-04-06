PulseAudio's New Amplifier Makes Audio System Power and Control Easily Accessible

Vanco International (opens in new tab), an industry leader in AV distribution and electronic accessory products, announced the release of a new PulseAudio 6X6 in-wall amplifier and accessory kit for distributed audio systems. The PulseAudio brand allows integrators to create affordable, right-sized systems with easy installation and clean finishes. The new distribution amplifier and accessory kit features PulseAudio’s hallmark flexibility and modular functionality.

PA66MK2 6x6 Audio Distribution Amplifier

The PA66MK2 is a 6X6 audio matrix with six bridgeable zones, accommodating one or two speakers per zone. It is expandable up to three units, for a total of 18 zones of distributed audio. Each PA66MK2 provides up to 25W 8 ohms power by Class D amplifier. It features stereo/bridge mono output with adjustable stereo/bridge control, as well as a PA input jack that automatically sets all zones to source one for system-wide announcements. The PA66MK2 can be controlled via RS232, IR, or IP with provided RS232-IP and iOS or Android app.

PA66ACCS Audio Distribution Amplifier Accessory Kit

The PA66ACCS is the perfect complement to the PA66MK2 distribution amplifier. It includes a keypad connection hub and decora wall-plate that allow the PA66MK2 to be seamlessly installed in any room. The accessory kit also includes six POE keypads with built-in IR RX and decora wall-plates for each of the PA66MK2’s audio zones, keypad mounting hardware, keypad hub, IR receiving cable, and remote control.

“The new PulseAudio in-wall amplifier and accessory kit is an elegant solution for bringing multi-zone audio control into a space,” said Randy Blanchard, director of audio products for Vanco. “This new distribution amplifier makes audio system power and control compact, accessible, and affordable.”