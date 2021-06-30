Vanco Names Procell Preferred Pro AV Partner

The What: Vanco International has been named the Preferred Partner for Procell Professional Batteries for Pro AV, Electrical and Security markets. Procell and Vanco are aligned in their mission to provide the right solutions for the industry that deliver exceptional value to both dealers and end users. Through this new partnership, Vanco customers will have access to professional-grade batteries that offer customer satisfaction and cost savings through superior longevity and performance.

The What Else: Batteries are commonly required in both residential and commercial installs to power remotes, smoke detectors, door locks and more. Vanco and Procell believe the category can be optimized through more efficient distribution channels and superior products. The partnership will allow Vanco customers to combine their Procell orders with products from Vanco’s four brands.

Procell’s market data and intensive device testing along with real-world experience indicates replacing batteries cost seven times more than using the correct ones the first time. Specifying a high-quality battery allows dealers to spend less time replacing batteries and drive higher customer satisfaction with the performance and the longevity of the products they install.

The Bottom Line: Vanco will begin stocking 15 products from the Procell Intense, General Purpose, High Power Lithium and Lithium Coin battery lines. Interested dealers should contact their Vanco rep for more details on pricing and availability.