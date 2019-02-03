PSNI Successfully Hosts Project Management Workshop at ISE 2019

Held prior to ISE 2019, executives and global project managers of PSNI Global Alliance successfully participated in its Project Management Workshop, held exclusively for members of the network. The two-day workshop further prepared attendees with the latest tools, trends, and strategies to lead effectively and efficiently during member-to-member global projects.

More than 20 executive leaders and project managers attended the PSNI Global Alliance Project Management Workshop. Attendees discussed the complete project life cycle—from initial project proposal and definition, through project implementation, and the project completion phase.

This workshop is held to fulfill the strategic objectives of the network who just launched an internal Global Deployment Handbook for its members.

“Insightful, interactive and not death by PowerPoint—the knowledge obtained by the workshop will help towards making me more efficient in what I do and provide an excellent service to customers, said Kevin Talbot, head of technical sales at Involve Visual Collaboration. "The interactive element of the course allowed us to share ideas with other affiliates and is well worth attending.”

20 PSNI members participated in a pre-ISE 2019 project management workshop for global deployment.

“The opportunity to bring member project managers together in a learning environment builds better partnerships, trust, and shared knowledge across the global network,” said PSNI Global Alliance executive director, Chris Miller. “PSNI has conducted workshops and trained hundreds of project managers since launching the program in 2007 and we were pleased to now host our first abroad.”

This workshop is the first meeting to kick off PSNI Global Alliance at ISE 2019. The network will also be hosting a European member meeting, global meeting, and reception leading up to ISE.