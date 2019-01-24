Signal Management Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousand of pro AV product launches. Here are the signal management products you need to see at the 2019 show.

Image 1 of 8 Aurora IPX-TC3 Series According to Aurora, the IPX-TC3 Series is the world’s only 10G 4K60 4:4:4 AV-Over-IP Transceiver in box and wall plate form. It features 3ms scaling, windowing, videowall, and seamless switching functionality with eight channels of Dante/AES67, ReAX Control, and directional USB 2.0. Stand 5-S85 Image 2 of 8 IDK IP-NINJAR IDK's IP‐NINJAR is an IP-based, turnkey, high-definition AV signal delivery solution designed to meet growing global demand for 4K video. System control, signal extension, distribution, seamless/KVM switching, videowall, and multiviewing capabilities are fully integrated into the platform. Stand 10-R180 Image 3 of 8 SDVoE HDMI Input/Output Modules SDVoE will show what it calls the world’s first HDMI input/output modules that plug directly into SDVoE-ready NETGEAR M4300-96X Ethernet switches, designed to eliminate the need for standalone encoders/decoders to support in-rack video sources/destinations, simplifying design and installation and reducing system cost. Stand 3-B150 Image 4 of 8 Black Box Emerald Unified 4K KVM According to Black Box, Emerald is the only 4K KVM solution on the market that allows video, USB, and audio signals to be distributed and switched over an IP network, a proprietary direct connect network, or both. It allows for the connection of an unlimited number of users with physical or virtual machines over a LAN or even the internet. Stand 10-P155 Image 5 of 8 DVIGear DisplayNet 200 Series DVIGear’s SDVoE-powered DisplayNet DN-200 Series provides AV distribution with zero-frame latency, artifact-free image quality, advanced video processing, multi-layer switching, and supports HDMI and DisplayPort with HDCP 2.2 at 4K/60Hz. Stand 1-M100 Image 6 of 8 Riedel Bolero At ISE, Riedel will showcase its all-new Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade for the company’s Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities. Stand 6-K140 Image 7 of 8 Kramer Network Kramer Network is a comprehensive IT management platform designed to let IT and AV teams quickly deploy, configure, and manage an entire professional AV installation from anywhere in the network, including Dante and third-party devices. It offers AV routing for combined virtual and physical matrices, Kramer Control integration, and more. Stand 1-F20 Image 8 of 8 Matrox Maevex 6120 Matrox Maevex 6120 dual 4K enterprise encoders are designed to deliver simultaneous 4K capture, multi-protocol streaming, and local/networked recording on a standard 1-gigabit Ethernet network—all from a single standalone appliance. Stand 11-D120

Aurora IPX-TC3 Series

According to Aurora, the IPX-TC3 Series is the world’s only 10G 4K60 4:4:4 AV-Over-IP Transceiver in box and wall plate form. It features 3ms scaling, windowing, videowall, and seamless switching functionality with eight channels of Dante/AES67, ReAX Control, and directional USB 2.0.

Stand 5-S85

IDK IP-NINJAR

IDK's IP‐NINJAR is an IP-based, turnkey, high-definition AV signal delivery solution designed to meet growing global demand for 4K video. System control, signal extension, distribution, seamless/KVM switching, videowall, and multiviewing capabilities are fully integrated into the platform.

Stand 10-R180

SDVoE HDMI Input/Output Modules

SDVoE will show what it calls the world’s first HDMI input/output modules that plug directly into SDVoE-ready NETGEAR M4300-96X Ethernet switches, designed to eliminate the need for standalone encoders/decoders to support in-rack video sources/destinations, simplifying design and installation and reducing system cost.

Stand 3-B150

Black Box Emerald Unified 4K KVM

According to Black Box, Emerald is the only 4K KVM solution on the market that allows video, USB, and audio signals to be distributed and switched over an IP network, a proprietary direct connect network, or both. It allows for the connection of an unlimited number of users with physical or virtual machines over a LAN or even the internet.

Stand 10-P155

DVIGear DisplayNet 200 Series

DVIGear’s SDVoE-powered DisplayNet DN-200 Series provides AV distribution with zero-frame latency, artifact-free image quality, advanced video processing, multi-layer switching, and supports HDMI and DisplayPort with HDCP 2.2 at 4K/60Hz.

Stand 1-M100

Riedel Bolero

At ISE, Riedel will showcase its all-new Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade for the company’s Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities.

Stand 6-K140

Kramer Network

Kramer Network is a comprehensive IT management platform designed to let IT and AV teams quickly deploy, configure, and manage an entire professional AV installation from anywhere in the network, including Dante and third-party devices. It offers AV routing for combined virtual and physical matrices, Kramer Control integration, and more.

Stand 1-F20

Matrox Maevex 6120

Matrox Maevex 6120 dual 4K enterprise encoders are designed to deliver simultaneous 4K capture, multi-protocol streaming, and local/networked recording on a standard 1-gigabit Ethernet network—all from a single standalone appliance.

Stand 11-D120