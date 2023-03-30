PSNI Global Alliance Welcomes Crestron as Global Sponsor

Crestron (opens in new tab) has partnered with PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) as its newest global sponsor. The PSNI vendor sponsorship is designed to strengthen the strategic partnership between PSNI Global Alliance and Crestron while providing enhanced benefits to both parties.

As a global sponsor, Crestron will have the opportunity to engage with PSNI Global Alliance's network of audiovisual professionals, providing valuable resources and expertise to the community. In addition, Crestron's commitment to excellence and innovation in automation, content distribution, and unified communications technology aligns with PSNI Global Alliance's mission to deliver world-class audiovisual solutions to clients around the world. Crestron technology can be found in the boardrooms of the world’s largest companies, the lecture halls of prestigious universities, on lavish superyachts, and in some truly luxurious homes.

"We are excited to welcome Crestron to our network as a global sponsor," said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. "Their expertise in collaboration and automation technology will be a valuable resource to our Certified Solution Providers, and we look forward to working closely with them throughout the year on various initiatives."

As the leading alliance of audiovisual integrators, PSNI Global Alliance is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge audiovisual solutions to clients around the world. With a network of over 100 individual audiovisual organizations spanning six continents, PSNI Global Alliance provides clients with access to the industry's top audiovisual integrators, ensuring that their audiovisual needs are met with the highest level of service and expertise.

"Crestron has always been dedicated to creating innovative, cutting-edge technologies that advance our industry forward," said Mark Swiderski, executive vice president of commercial at Crestron. "By partnering with PSNI as a Global Sponsor, Crestron is able to further our support and collaboration in the AV/IT business world with their global alliance of certified solution providers.”