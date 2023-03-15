Roadmap 2023: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

While Crestron remains committed to creating cutting-edge hardware and software products, we’re presenting our clients much more than just the latest “black box.” Our mission this year is to really demonstrate that we’re creating holistic solutions for our customers.

Crestron has been focusing on the ability of integrators and end customers to leverage pure software solutions, providing maximum flexibility in how AV solutions are procured and deployed." —Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

An excellent example of this is the Sightline Experience, a suite of hardware and software products designed to create true meeting equity for the modern hybrid workforce. Sightline allows both in-room and remote participants similar meeting experiences. Now every participant can see those critical non-verbal cues that help drive human connection. We’re accomplishing this by implementing intelligent video solutions that can key on the audio of an individual speaker and coupling that with multi-camera—and multi-monitor—setups in the physical space. While previous solutions might have been most effective for larger spaces, we’ve now brought the technology into smaller rooms.

What makes this even more exciting is that experiences such as Sightline aren’t limited to traditional conference-room-style spaces. As hybrid workforces become the norm around the globe, we’re working toward ensuring that every space has the right level of connectivity, no matter its other uses. From huddle spaces to common areas formerly reserved for eating or socializing, we have the technology to bring unified communications—and automation—to every part of a building. These kinds of equity-driven, experience-based solutions are a terrific fit for other applications, including education and government integrations.

Additionally, Crestron has redoubled our efforts to deliver hardware that is feature rich, since it’s based on high-quality software. Crestron has been focusing on the ability of integrators and end customers to leverage pure software solutions, providing maximum flexibility in how AV solutions are procured and deployed. 2023 is really shaping up to be an exciting year for Crestron and our partners