Pro AV Leaders Launch OpenAV Cloud

OpenAV Cloud, a new industry initiative, was launched today by a coalition of AV manufacturers and technology provides to accelerate the AV industry's transition to the cloud by promoting openness, interoperability, and customer-first innovation. The nonprofit initiative plans to sidestep proprietary systems, which can hinder integration and innovation, by developing open, cloud-based APIs and shared frameworks for secure data access and cross-brand compatibility.

Founding members of OpenAV Cloud include Sony Electronics, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, Legrand | AV, Shure, BrightSign, and Xyte. The initiative also counts HDBaseT as an industry partner and has 20 contributing members. AV manufacturers, system integrators, and managed service providers are invited to join the initiative. Membership is free, with the goal of building a broad, inclusive community that shapes the future of AV together.

“Customers today expect their technology to work together seamlessly, regardless of the brand,” said Sam Sabet, CTO at Shure. “OpenAV Cloud is about collaborating to create AV solutions that are interoperable, efficient, and built for the future, ensuring we deliver top performance for our shared customers.”

“By prioritizing interoperability, OpenAV Cloud promotes greater accessibility and freedom for our customers, regardless of their preferred solution or workflow,” said Rich Ventura, VP, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. “We’re proudly committed to working together with other industry leaders, allowing us to jointly provide our community with a frictionless and collaborative way to streamline integrations and promote the adoption of beneficial cloud-based solutions that have the ability to save time, resources, and money.”

OpenAV Cloud offers a framework that supports faster deployment, easier integration, and a better overall experience for customers and partners alike. Members of OpenAV Cloud are committed to meeting customer demand for flexible, interoperable solutions, as well as building and maintaining open, read-write cloud APIs, collaborating on industry-wide standards and best practices, upholding secure, customer-controlled data access, and promoting cross-brand collaboration.

The initiative represents a turning point for the AV industry, which is rapidly shifting toward cloud-native solutions. “The future of AV lies in accessibility and collaboration,” said Pamela Hoppel, president of Legrand | AV. “With OpenAV Cloud, we’re taking a collective step toward a more connected and customer-centric industry. By working together on shared standards and open APIs, we can unlock greater innovation and value for the AV ecosystem.”

For more information or to express interest in joining, visit openav.cloud.