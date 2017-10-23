Projection Mapping Competition to Debut in Amsterdam

A new competition dedicated to showcasing the finest in projection mapping has been launched as a cooperative venture between Amsterdam Light Festival, Integrated Systems Events and the RAI Amsterdam.



The World Masters of Projection Mapping competition will take place from 14 January until 9 February 2018. Work from five competing artists will be shown on the facade of EYE Filmmuseum. The creativity of the finalists will be showcased on Thursday 8 February when a panel of judges will decide upon the overall winner of the competition. The winners will be announced on the following day at the ISE 2018 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of an exclusive event featuring all finalists. The winning entry and those of the finalists will also be projected onto the EYE Filmmuseum during the Friday evening after ISE 2018 has finished.

The challenge for the artists will be to create a work of video art to be mapped onto the extraordinary three-dimensional architecture of the EYE Filmmuseum, to be experienced from multiple viewpoints. The projection mapping will be fully visible for the public from boats sailing on the IJ, the quay near Central Station and the Amsterdam Tower. The competition will also be streamed in HD, live on the internet.

The World Masters of Projection Mapping competition is an initiative from Amsterdam Light Festival, Integrated Systems Events and RAI Amsterdam. Amsterdam Light Festival is an annual cultural winter event exhibiting tailor-made light artworks on the canals and the former Marineterrein. Integrated Systems Events is the producer of Integrated Systems Europe, the world’s largest Audio Visual and systems integration show. RAI Amsterdam is one of The Netherland’s leading exhibition and conference centres and the long-term home of ISE.

"With this first edition of the World Masters of Projection Mapping we are keen to show the high-quality artistic level of projection mapping combined with the possibilities of technological innovation," said Lennart Booij, artistic director of Amsterdam Light Festival. "This is an outstanding opportunity to display art on one of Amsterdam’s most iconic and spectacular facades: For over four weeks, EYE Filmmuseum will be the canvas for contemporary video art, and accessible for everyone to admire and experience.”

“The addition of the World Masters of Projection Mapping competition to the Amsterdam Light Festival presents the finest in creative, technical and production skills," said Mike Blackman, ISE's Managing Director. "I believe it will strongly resonate with ISE exhibitors and attendees. The fact that the final will take place during ISE 2018 adds to the excitement. We are delighted to be working with both the RAI and Amsterdam Light Festival on this new venture. Both organisations have a proven track record regarding events in the city of Amsterdam and we are confident that we can make the World Masters of Projection Mapping a great success.”