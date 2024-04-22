Pro AV Newsmakers: People Moving, Partnerships Growing

Last week started with some big Pro AV news as Resideo acquired Snap One. That wasn't all that went down. While NAB Show 2024 was going down in Las Vegas, here are some of the people moves and partnerships you may have missed.

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EAW Introduces Raymond Tee as APAC Technical Sales Manager

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) welcomed Raymond Tee as APAC technical sales manager. In this role, Tee will be the primary pre and post-sales technical support contact for EAW’s APAC partners. He will also assist James Bamlett, the senior director of EMEA and APAC Sales, with identifying, training and managing new partners to strengthen EAW’s network throughout the region.

Tee has held sales, technical and engineering positions at several international manufacturers, was the operations manager at a large rental company and most recently served as Powersoft’s solutions engineer for APAC. He has provided support for EAW in a few of these positions, and along with the culmination of his experience in the field, he is a valuable addition to the team.

Jetbuilt Appoints Steve Samson as Director of Vendor Partnerships

Jetbuilt has appointed Steve Samson as its new director of vendor partnerships. In this role, Samson will spearhead the management of relationships and partnerships with both current and prospective vendors, further solidifying Jetbuilt’s position as the industry leader in providing powerful proposal generation and comprehensive 360-degree project management solutions.

With a deep understanding of the needs of integrators, manufacturers and distributors, Samson brings invaluable expertise to Jetbuilt. Before joining Jetbuilt, Samson served as Lightware Visual Engineering’s VP, where he was instrumental in accelerating sales and growing Lightware’s business 20 times over five years. Throughout his career, Samson has worked with manufacturers such as Lightware Visual Engineering, Crestron, and Tweeter, and served as the board director for the Consumer Technology Association.

Samson's primary focus will be collaborating closely with manufacturers and distributors, emphasizing the significance of Jetbuilt in creating a comprehensive database to help them better understand their businesses. By leveraging Jetbuilt's ecosystem, vendors can gain visibility into future trends and customer preferences, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive success.

PPDS Welcomes Jan Van Tieghem as New Director of Technical Sales Support

Jan Van Tieghem is the new director of technical sales support at PPDS. Van Tieghem has an AV career spanning more than 20 years, 15 of which have been devoted exclusively to supporting the evolution, development, and success of Philips Professional Displays on a global scale.

Van Tieghem began with Philips in 2006 when he joined the company as a system validation engineer. He will now lead support teams across all PPDS product ranges—digital signage including ePaper, interactive displays, videowalls, dvLED, and professional TVs—located in the company’s innovation center in Ghent, Belgium, and throughout all regions in EMEA, including Benelux, CEE, DACH, France, Iberia, Italy, the Nordics, SEE, and U.K., and Ireland.

In his new role, his key responsibilities will include supporting B2B sales activities (pre and post-sales), working with new and existing partners for final validation of new software releases on all product platforms, ensuring EMEA market compliance, and assisting customers in delivering hands-on, live, and video training for seamless and successful installation and project outcomes.

Daniel McKenzie Joins Visual Sound

Daniel McKenzie CTS, DMC-D4K has joined Visual Sound as director of technical operations. McKenzie will be based out of the company’s headquarter location in Broomall, PA, and will serve as the technical operations lead for Visual Sound’s three business units and industry-specific solutions teams. McKenzie is a results-oriented engineer leader with over 25 years of deep and wide audiovisual industry experience and has a proven track record of managing projects from conception to completion, and beyond.

Before joining Visual Sound, McKenzie was the director of engineering for IMS Technology and brings key industry experience and a wealth of knowledge designing, implementing, and managing cutting-edge audiovisual solutions. Prior to his tenure at IMS, McKenzie began as a senior installation technician and was promoted to field engineer for Judge Audio Visual.

Jay Rogina Joins XTEN-AV

XTEN-AV appointed Jay Rogina as an advisory board member with the organization. Coming with 35 years of experience in the AV industry, Rogina brings in expertise and leadership to guide the AV firm in their new phase of growth.

Rogina is the former principal of Spinitar, where he served from 1999-2022. Rogina drove Spinitar’s entrance and growth into AV integration. He also served as the chairman of Infocomm International from Jan-Dec 2009. Earlier in his career, Rogina served as the director of technical services at Startel Corporation and as the VP, technical services at American Video Communications.

CrimsonAV Welcomes Matthew Sulkowski as National Sales Director-dvLED

CrimsonAV has appointed Matt Sulkowski as its new national sales director-dvLED. With an impressive background in sales and account management spanning over two decades, Sulkowski brings a wealth of experience, energy, and expertise to his new role.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to the CrimsonAV family," said William Bear, VP of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV. "His extensive sales experience and passion for customer satisfaction make him the perfect fit to lead our LED sales division. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our market presence."

Lone Star Communications Appoints New CTO

Lone Star Communications has promoted Justin Bailey to chief technology officer. Bailey has a 25-year history at LSC.

He will be entrusted with defining and executing the LSC technology vision; managing the team of software developers, engineers, data scientists, and other IT specialties; designing the organization's technical architecture and infrastructure; aiding in the development of healthcare technology products and solutions; leading all research and development efforts; maintaining a robust cybersecurity infrastructure across the company's digital landscape; forging strategic partnerships with outside technology companies; and managing IT budgets and resource allocations.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ACT Entertainment Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Green Hippo in North America

ACT Entertainment has become the exclusive North American distributor of Green Hippo media servers and digital display products, as the demand for the brand’s live entertainment solutions continues to expand. ACT acquired Green Hippo in late 2023 as part of a larger acquisition that also included tvONE, a video processing and media server brand, which will continue with its existing strategy.

Green Hippo is known for its innovative and high-quality media server products, which are recognized globally for performance, reliability, and technology. With ACT Entertainment as its exclusive distribution partner, the brand’s products will now be more accessible than ever to customers across North America.

CueScript Celebrated 10 Years at NAB Show 2024

CueScript turned 10 at NAB 2024. The professional teleprompting solutions developer for both studio and field use has been serving industries ranging from Pro AV environments to broadcast studios and networks since 2014 when it was founded by Michael Accardi and Brian Larter, both long-time veterans of the teleprompting business.

CueScript made its first official appearance at NAB 2014 with the intent of bringing a new kind of prompter company, one that placed emphasis on both service and technology, to the industry’s largest gathering of broadcasters. CueScript launched that year with a modest product line and a corporate mission steeped in unparalleled support. The company’s platform has since increased from four products to include more than a dozen monitors, prompters and hoods, a series of software and controls—including CueTALK Cloud, plus its own set of mounts, accessories, and speech prompters. In 2015, responding to an industry transitioning to IP, the company introduced CueiT software, followed by IP-based prompters in 2018.

U.S. operations were originally based in Fairfield, CT, but the company soon outgrew its location and moved to a larger facility in Stratford. The new space accommodates a full inventory of equipment ready for immediate shipping, and enough room for CueScript’s expanding team. On the other side of the pond, CueScript maintains headquarters in Epsom, UK to serve and support Europe and the rest of the world. From its first sale 10 years ago, CueScript prompters are now found in broadcast studios, networks and field operations, educational institutions, corporate settings, and houses of worship in every corner of the globe.



Vizrt, EVS Extend Strategic Technical Partnership

Vizrt recently took its technical partnership with EVS to a new level. The combination of Vizrt’s flagship studio automation solution, Viz Mosart, and EVS XT and XS-series servers, has for many years provided broadcasters with a high-level of control and flexibility for 24/7 seamless operation playout.

This support now extends to the XS-NEO, EVS’s software defined server. The XS-NEO builds upon the legacy of EVS speed and reliability, while delivering the codec flexibility that modern news operations demand.

This new collaboration integrates Vizrt’s expertise in automated production tools with EVS’s renowned capabilities in live broadcast technology, aiming to deliver an out of the box solution for both ingest and automation-based playout.

The new XS-NEO server from EVS empowers broadcasters to natively play multiple formats, including XDCam, and supports play from local high-performance RAID disks or directly from a facility's central storage, streamlining workflows for maximum efficiency.

New Utelogy Partnership Expands Its Utelligence Program for AV Device Standardization

Utelogy Corporation has expanded its Utelligence Program for AV and UC Device Standardization with the integration of NETIO products. This partnership with the European producer of intelligent PDUs and power solutions will integrate NETIO's entire line of innovative power distribution units (PDUs) into the Utelogy software ecosystem, facilitating seamless control over third-party power devices and ensuring constant reliable service through remote management capabilities.

The integration promises to bolster AV system stability across various environments such as meeting rooms, museums, retail spaces, and more, with NETIO PDUs being manageable within the Utelogy platform. This includes applications like motion-activated device control and scheduled power management for lighting and advertising displays. NETIO's product suite, compatible with global power standards and available in multiple form-factors, is designed to enhance power efficiency and operational stability via advanced consumption analytics and Watchdog features.

The FlatPDU series by NETIO stands out for its unobtrusive design that simplifies the remote management of power for television setups.

Visionary Selects Sweden-Based Audiovision AB for Distribution

Visionary has partnered with Audiovision AB for exclusive distribution in Sweden. Based in Karlstad, Sweden, Audiovision AB is an importer and distributor of professional audio and video products, representing many brands worldwide. Audiovision AB will serve as the exclusive distributor of Visionary’s network audiovisual solutions throughout Sweden.

Established in 1984, Audiovision AB is a leading technology distributor specializing in reliable, feature-rich audiovisual equipment. The products and solutions distributed by Audiovision AB can be found in over 35,000 meeting, conference and training rooms across Sweden. Audiovision AB brings extensive experience in designing, adapting and developing system solutions. Audiovision AB supports integrators and resellers by providing attentive, hands-on resources throughout pre-sale, delivery and post-sale processes. As a result, customers and end users receive the best overall support and experience.

Optimal Audio Appoints Audiosales as Distributor for Italy

Optimal Audio has appointed Audiosales as its distributor in Italy. Part of the Focusrite Group, Optimal Audio manufactures a one-stop solution of controllers, amplifiers, and loudspeakers for small to medium-sized commercial installations, with a focus on supporting multi-zoned venues.



Based near Parma, Audiosales has been in business for more than twenty-five years, distributing world-leading brands to the live and install markets in Italy, and providing system design and consultancy for the widest possible range of applications. Audiosales places great emphasis on advice, training, and support across its portfolio of international brands.

HOLOPLOT Announces Chinese Distribution Partnership

Prime Connections International (PCI Group) has over 30 years of experience in Greater China’s expansive audiovisual industry, representing several brands within the AV industry. As part of its continuing push to bring its Matrix Array systems to the Asian audio market, HOLOPLOT named PCI Group its official distributor for China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The distribution partnership will see both companies enjoy significant expansion in not only the experiential and live entertainment industries but also fuel growth in speech-based applications, within the education and business sectors. PCI Group is uniquely placed to ensure HOLOPLOT’s innovative technology will meet the territory’s increasing demand for advanced audio experiences, pushing the boundaries of audio solutions for decades to come.