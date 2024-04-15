JUST IN: Resideo to Acquire Snap One

Resideo has agreed to acquire Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt. Upon closing, Snap One will integrate into Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business. The transaction will combine ADI's strong position in security products distribution and Snap One's complementary capabilities in the smart living market and innovative Control4 technology platforms, which is expected to drive increased value for integrators and financial returns. Together, ADI and Snap One will provide integrators an increased selection of both third-party products and proprietary offerings through an extensive physical branch footprint augmented by industry leading digital capabilities.

“The acquisition of Snap One is an exciting step in Resideo’s continued transformation through portfolio optimization, operational enhancements and structural cost savings actions,” commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo’s president and chief executive officer. “ADI and Snap One are highly complementary businesses and together will meaningfully enhance our strategic and operational capabilities as a significant player in attractive growth categories. We are excited about the enhanced value proposition through increased product breadth, local availability, support services and broad market expertise, as well as the future opportunities this creates for integrators serving residential and commercial markets. In addition, the investment by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a testament to the strategic and financial merits of this transaction and provides financial flexibility as we continue to transform and optimize our portfolio. We look forward to the ADI and Snap One teams working together to drive value for all stakeholders through executing on the substantial business and financial synergies we see in combining the two businesses."

Benefits of the Transaction

A Strong Position Across Multiple Attractive Categories: The acquisition will combine Snap One’s capabilities for smart living integrators with ADI’s complementary position in adjacent security products distribution. This cross-category expansion will allow the combined organization to materially deepen relationships with integrators to better serve their customers and expand their businesses.

The acquisition will combine Snap One’s capabilities for smart living integrators with ADI’s complementary position in adjacent security products distribution. This cross-category expansion will allow the combined organization to materially deepen relationships with integrators to better serve their customers and expand their businesses. Expansion of Proprietary Offering: The combination is expected to meaningfully accelerate ADI’s existing exclusive brands strategy, leveraging Snap One’s proprietary product portfolio and product development expertise while providing broader availability through ADI’s network of commercial and residential integrators and omni-channel capabilities. The combined company intends to leverage increased opportunities around innovation to drive value for integrators through a pipeline for proprietary products. Snap One generated 66% of sales from proprietary products in 2023 and these offerings typically carry significantly higher gross margin than third-party products.

The combination is expected to meaningfully accelerate ADI’s existing exclusive brands strategy, leveraging Snap One’s proprietary product portfolio and product development expertise while providing broader availability through ADI’s network of commercial and residential integrators and omni-channel capabilities. The combined company intends to leverage increased opportunities around innovation to drive value for integrators through a pipeline for proprietary products. Snap One generated 66% of sales from proprietary products in 2023 and these offerings typically carry significantly higher gross margin than third-party products. Enhanced Integrator Value Proposition: ADI’s and Snap One’s professional integrators will benefit from significant synergy on go-to-market with Snap One’s e-commerce expertise and integrator support platforms and ADI’s 195 stocking locations and extensive digital capabilities. The combination is expected to create a true omni-channel experience for integrators, simplifying the buying experience and enhancing product availability. Additional opportunity exists to enhance value within the Control4 integrator base through increasing service levels, rapid product fulfilment, and expanding exclusive offerings.

ADI’s and Snap One’s professional integrators will benefit from significant synergy on go-to-market with Snap One’s e-commerce expertise and integrator support platforms and ADI’s 195 stocking locations and extensive digital capabilities. The combination is expected to create a true omni-channel experience for integrators, simplifying the buying experience and enhancing product availability. Additional opportunity exists to enhance value within the Control4 integrator base through increasing service levels, rapid product fulfilment, and expanding exclusive offerings. Attractive Financial Profile: The transaction is expected to be accretive to Resideo non-GAAP EPS in the first full year of ownership, with favorable revenue growth and margin profile to ADI and Resideo as a whole. Transaction financing has been structured to allow Resideo to preserve financial flexibility for future strategic initiatives.

“Snap One has grown from a startup built by entrepreneurial integrators to an industry leader in smart technology, delivering seamless experiences to consumers and high-quality services and support to our integrators,” said John Heyman, chief executive officer of Snap One. “This is the right next step to capture new opportunities to bring our solutions to market. The future of smart living is here. Demand for connected technology products continues to grow, and Resideo is the right owner to drive our expansion. We believe this transaction will deliver compelling value to our stakeholders and will create opportunities for our people and integrator partners.”