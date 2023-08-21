Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Awards Entry Deadline is August 24th!

Introducing the Pro AV Best in Market 2023 awards!

If your company launched a product or brought new upgrades to an existing product in the last 12 months that has shone within the Pro AV technology landscape, the now independent Best in Market (BiM) awards are perfectly suited for you.

During the pandemic, we created a Best in Market option alongside our Best of Show awards for those companies that were unable to attend live events. The popularity of the Best in Market option has prompted us to launch BiM as an independent award program.

Brought to you by Future’s leading AV brands AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, and Systems Contractor News, these awards are an opportunity for companies looking to end the summer in style and have their product awarded a Pro AV Best in Market for 2023!

Click here to enter the awards and browse the site for more details.

The deadline to enter is August 24th, 2023

