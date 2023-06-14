SCN Unveils Installation Product Awards at InfoComm 2023

During a ceremony on June 13 at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, FL, the winners of Systems Contractor News 2023 Installation Product Awards were revealed. Winning products were recognized across 14 categories, including two new categories: Most Innovative App and Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy.

"Our SCN Installation Product Awards continue to shine a spotlight on innovation in the Pro AV industry. Congratulations to all our 2023 winners," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. “I was particularly excited to see a healthy number of companies submit their solutions for the new categories. We want to make sure sustainability is more than just a buzzword in Pro AV, so we were happy to shine the spotlight on companies working hard to make great products and make a difference."

And the winners are:

Most Innovative App

22Miles: Sky Reserve (SkyCenter One)

Sennheiser: MobileConnect App

(Image credit: Future)

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Blaze Audio: PowerZone Connect 2U Series

Shure: Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone

Vaddio: EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Airtame: Airtame Hub

Eaton: 4x4 HDMI over Cat6 Matrix Switch Kit

Epson America: PixAlign ELPEC01 Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Most Innovative AV-Over-IP Solution

Audinate: Dante AV-H

Aurora Multimeda: IPX-UC1 ULTRA

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Middle Atlantic a Brand of Legrand | AV: Forum Collaboration Suite

Samsung Electronics: WAC Interactive Display

ViewSonic: ViewBoard IFP105S-5K Interactive Display

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Absen: CL Series

BrightSign: XD5 Digital Signage Player

Nanolumens: NanoSuite

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

C2G: Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 10-in-1 Dual Display Docking Station

Crestron Electronics: Crestron Sightline

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Chief: Voyager Mobile Cart (LSCU)

Eaton: Pop-Out Video Wall Mount

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

VuWall: TRx Video Wall Management Platform 3.5

Most Innovative Streaming Product

BZBGEAR: BG-ADAMO-4K PTZ Camera

JVC Professional Video: KM-IP8 vMix Studio Switcher

Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy

PPDS: Philips Tableaux

Samsung Electronics: Samsung Environmental Strategy

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Avocor: CollabTouch

Bose Professional: Videobar VB-S

(Image credit: Future)

Most Innovative Video Display

Christie: MicroTiles LED 1.0mm

LG Business Solutions USA: LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display

MAXHUB: 105-inch Non-Touch Panel

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Digital Projection: HIGHlite Satellite MLS Reference

Sony Electronics: VPL-PHZ61 / VPL-PHZ51

Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.