SCN Unveils Installation Product Awards at InfoComm 2023

During a ceremony on June 13 at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, FL, the winners of Systems Contractor News 2023 Installation Product Awards were revealed. Winning products were recognized across 14 categories, including two new categories: Most Innovative App and Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy.
"Our SCN Installation Product Awards continue to shine a spotlight on innovation in the Pro AV industry. Congratulations to all our 2023 winners," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. “I was particularly excited to see a healthy number of companies submit their solutions for the new categories. We want to make sure sustainability is more than just a buzzword in Pro AV, so we were happy to shine the spotlight on companies working hard to make great products and make a difference."
And the winners are:
Most Innovative App
22Miles: Sky Reserve (SkyCenter One)
Sennheiser: MobileConnect App
Most Innovative Audio Hardware
Blaze Audio: PowerZone Connect 2U Series
Shure: Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone
Vaddio: EasyIP CeilingMIC/AMP D
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
Airtame: Airtame Hub
Eaton: 4x4 HDMI over Cat6 Matrix Switch Kit
Epson America: PixAlign ELPEC01 Camera
Most Innovative AV-Over-IP Solution
Audinate: Dante AV-H
Aurora Multimeda: IPX-UC1 ULTRA
Most Innovative Collaboration Product
Middle Atlantic a Brand of Legrand | AV: Forum Collaboration Suite
Samsung Electronics: WAC Interactive Display
ViewSonic: ViewBoard IFP105S-5K Interactive Display
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
Absen: CL Series
BrightSign: XD5 Digital Signage Player
Nanolumens: NanoSuite
Most Innovative Emerging Technology
C2G: Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 10-in-1 Dual Display Docking Station
Crestron Electronics: Crestron Sightline
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Chief: Voyager Mobile Cart (LSCU)
Eaton: Pop-Out Video Wall Mount
Most Innovative Signal Management Product
VuWall: TRx Video Wall Management Platform 3.5
Most Innovative Streaming Product
BZBGEAR: BG-ADAMO-4K PTZ Camera
JVC Professional Video: KM-IP8 vMix Studio Switcher
Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy
PPDS: Philips Tableaux
Samsung Electronics: Samsung Environmental Strategy
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product
Avocor: CollabTouch
Bose Professional: Videobar VB-S
Most Innovative Video Display
Christie: MicroTiles LED 1.0mm
LG Business Solutions USA: LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display
MAXHUB: 105-inch Non-Touch Panel
Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
Digital Projection: HIGHlite Satellite MLS Reference
Sony Electronics: VPL-PHZ61 / VPL-PHZ51
Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. Up to three winners were selected in each category. The nominated product must have first shipped between January 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023. Products that won in last year’s awards program were not eligible in any category this year.