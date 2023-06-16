AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm 2023 Best of Show

The AV/IT industry is back! We heard through the grapevine that the InfoComm 2023 show in Orlando, exhibitor booths, and attendee registration were up 30 percent over last year. I’ll update this as soon as I receive the official numbers, but by all accounts, the AV/IT industry is back—en force.
As editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning, we are not surprised the show was a success because the number of nominated entries into our Best of Show well surpassed pre-2020 numbers. We hired more judges this year than ever before.
We pride ourselves in the integrity of our award programs. Each publication engages with AV/IT professionals who are experts in the technologies specific to the categories we assign them to evaluate. Our judges are CTS-certified technology managers, engineers, integrators, and consultants.
We require that our judges talk with product managers, engineers, or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation/use, and potential overall value to the installation/institution. Our judges cannot make themselves known to the companies whose products they are evaluating. Future pays our judges for their valuable time the expertise.
Congratulations to the R&D and product teams who have developed new products and solutions or iterated upon existing ones to make them relevant and necessary in today’s environment.
We hope you are as excited to learn more about these products as we were reading them during the nomination process.
The list of Best of InfoComm 2023 award winners is below. In the coming days, we’ll share more details about each and what the judges had to say.
AV Technology, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners
Airtame | Share from Browser
AJA | Dante AV 4K-T Transmitter and 4K-R Receiver
AMX | Jetpack JPK-1300 Switching, Transport, and Control Solution
AMX | SVSI N2600 Series Encoders and Decoders
Arthur Holm | DynamicCL
ASPEED | AST1530/AST1535 AVoIP Matrix Video Wall Processor
ATEN Technology | VP2021
Aurora Multimedia | RXT-4D Desktop Touch Panel
Aurora Multimedia | VPX-TC1-WP2 AV-over-IP Wall Plate Transceiver
Axis | AXIS C1610-VE Network Sound Projector
Barco | ClickShare CX-50 2nd Generation
Barco | TruePix
Blackmagic Design | ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO
Blackmagic Design | Studio Camera 6K Pro
Bretford Technology | Cordless Explorer Display Cart
Brompton Technology | Tessera G1 Receiver Card
Clevertouch Technologies | CleverLive
Clevertouch Technologies | UX Pro 2
Crestron | Desk Scheduling
Crestron | Flex Pods
Digital Projection | TITAN 41000 4K-UHD Laser Projector
DisplayNote | Omni Cable-Free Conferencing Solution
Enado | Pro V6 Controller and Web App
ENCO Systems | enCaption5
Epiphan | AV.io+ Capture Cards
Epiphan | Connect
Epiphan | Pearl Family
EPOS | IMPACT 1000 Headset
Epson | PowerLite 810E Ultra-Short-Throw Projector
Epson | PowerLite L775U 3LCD Laser Projector
Ethereal | PR-R13PI Big Dog Power Distribution Unit
FlatFrog Laboratories AB | TeamTablet
HP | Poly | Poly Studio X52 Video Bar
INOGENI | CAM230 Switcher
IPEVO | TOTEM 360 Conference Camera and Speakerphone
Jabra | PanaCast 50 AI-Powered Updates
Jupiter Systems | Pana X 120Hz 5K Pro Series
Jupiter Systems | Zavus Xtreme Pixel MicroLED
Just Add Power | MaxColor Series 2 Transmitter and Receiver
LEA Professional | Connect Series 1504 Smart Amplifier
LG | LAEC018 163-inch All-in-One LED Display
Liberty | 6000 Series AVoIP Transcoders
Lightware | Taurus UCX Universal Matrix Switcher
Listen Technologies | ListenWIFI
Lumens | AI-Box1 CamConnect Processor
MAXHUB | 105-inch Ultra-Wide Commercial Display
NETGEAR | M4350 AV Network Switches
OPHIT | OMP-HM 8K HDMI 2.1 Optical Fiber Extender
Owl Labs | Owl Bar
PepperDash | Unified Device Management
Planar | UltraRes W Series Ultra-Wide-Format LCD Display
Q-SYS | vCore Virtualized Processor
Realmotion | G-Series Realtime Media Servers
Roland | VR-400UHD 4K Streaming AV Mixer
Ross Video | TruePower56
Salamander Designs | Arc Table
Samsung | IAB Series The Wall All-in-One
Sennheiser | TeamConnect Bar Solutions
Shure | Microflex Advance MXA902
Smart AVX | Flexible Transparent Film Display
Sony | ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display
Sony | SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 4K PTZ Cameras
Symetrix | xIO XLR-Series
Vaddio | AV Bridge Nano
Vanguard LED | Antares P1.2 Outdoor Fine-Pitch Display
ViewSonic | ViewBoard IFP105S Interactive Display
Visix | Choros AR Space Booking
WolfVision | Cynap Videobar
XTEN-AV | X-VRSE
Yealink | MeetingBoard
zactrack | zactrack mini Tracking Solution
ZeeVee | ZyPerUHD60-2E/D AVoIP Encoder and Decoder
Zoom | Zoom Rooms Intelligent Director
Digital Signage, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners
22 Miles | 22MILES.AI Conversational Interactive Experience Software
Absen | Pixel Reality Series
AOTO Electronics | RM Series LED Display
Aurora Multimedia | RXS-2 Intel NUC Element PC
Boxlight | Mimio DS Series
BrightSign | XD5 Digital Signage Player
Huddly | Crew Multi-Camera System
Korbyt | Machine Learning Broadcast
LG | LSAB007 MAGNIT Micro LED Display
Liberty | 1000 Series AVoIP Encoders and Decoders
MAXHUB | Outdoor LED Display Solution
Planar | UltraRes L Series Display
QSTECH | H27 PRO Indoor LED Display Solution
Samsung | KMC-W 24-inch Kiosk with Windows OS
Samsung | QxC Series Crystal UHD Signage
Seneca, an Arrow Company | Element Smart Player
Sharp | AQUOS BOARD 4W-B Series
SiliconCore | 1.2mm Outdoor LED Display
Sony | BZ40L Series Professional BRAVIA Displays
ViewSonic | LDP163-181 Direct View LED Display
Tech&Learning, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners
Bretford Technology | Cordless Explorer Display Cart
BZBGEAR | BG-COMMANDER-JR Joystick Controller
Clear Touch | 6000A+ Interactive Panel
Clevertouch Technologies | CleverHub
Clevertouch Technologies | CleverLive
Epson | BrightLink 770Fi Laser Display
LG | TR3DK CreateBoard
Liberty | 5000 Series USB-over-IP Extenders and Switchers
PLUSVISION TRADING | Jalinga Video Studios
TouchView Interactive | ULTRA Series Panels
ViewSonic | LDS135-151 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit