AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm 2023 Best of Show

The AV/IT industry is back! We heard through the grapevine that the InfoComm 2023 show in Orlando, exhibitor booths, and attendee registration were up 30 percent over last year. I’ll update this as soon as I receive the official numbers, but by all accounts, the AV/IT industry is back—en force.

As editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning, we are not surprised the show was a success because the number of nominated entries into our Best of Show well surpassed pre-2020 numbers. We hired more judges this year than ever before.

We pride ourselves in the integrity of our award programs. Each publication engages with AV/IT professionals who are experts in the technologies specific to the categories we assign them to evaluate. Our judges are CTS-certified technology managers, engineers, integrators, and consultants.

We require that our judges talk with product managers, engineers, or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation/use, and potential overall value to the installation/institution. Our judges cannot make themselves known to the companies whose products they are evaluating. Future pays our judges for their valuable time the expertise.

Congratulations to the R&D and product teams who have developed new products and solutions or iterated upon existing ones to make them relevant and necessary in today’s environment.

We hope you are as excited to learn more about these products as we were reading them during the nomination process.

The list of Best of InfoComm 2023 award winners is below. In the coming days, we’ll share more details about each and what the judges had to say.

AV Technology, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

Airtame | Share from Browser

AJA | Dante AV 4K-T Transmitter and 4K-R Receiver

AMX | Jetpack JPK-1300 Switching, Transport, and Control Solution

AMX | SVSI N2600 Series Encoders and Decoders

Arthur Holm | DynamicCL

ASPEED | AST1530/AST1535 AVoIP Matrix Video Wall Processor

ATEN Technology | VP2021

Aurora Multimedia | RXT-4D Desktop Touch Panel

Aurora Multimedia | VPX-TC1-WP2 AV-over-IP Wall Plate Transceiver

Axis | AXIS C1610-VE Network Sound Projector

Barco | ClickShare CX-50 2nd Generation

Barco | TruePix

Blackmagic Design | ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO

Blackmagic Design | Studio Camera 6K Pro

Bretford Technology | Cordless Explorer Display Cart

Brompton Technology | Tessera G1 Receiver Card

Clevertouch Technologies | CleverLive

Clevertouch Technologies | UX Pro 2

Crestron | Desk Scheduling

Crestron | Flex Pods

Digital Projection | TITAN 41000 4K-UHD Laser Projector

DisplayNote | Omni Cable-Free Conferencing Solution

Enado | Pro V6 Controller and Web App

ENCO Systems | enCaption5

Epiphan | AV.io+ Capture Cards

Epiphan | Connect

Epiphan | Pearl Family

EPOS | IMPACT 1000 Headset

Epson | PowerLite 810E Ultra-Short-Throw Projector

Epson | PowerLite L775U 3LCD Laser Projector

Ethereal | PR-R13PI Big Dog Power Distribution Unit

FlatFrog Laboratories AB | TeamTablet

HP | Poly | Poly Studio X52 Video Bar

INOGENI | CAM230 Switcher

IPEVO | TOTEM 360 Conference Camera and Speakerphone

Jabra | PanaCast 50 AI-Powered Updates

Jupiter Systems | Pana X 120Hz 5K Pro Series

Jupiter Systems | Zavus Xtreme Pixel MicroLED

Just Add Power | MaxColor Series 2 Transmitter and Receiver

LEA Professional | Connect Series 1504 Smart Amplifier

LG | LAEC018 163-inch All-in-One LED Display

Liberty | 6000 Series AVoIP Transcoders

Lightware | Taurus UCX Universal Matrix Switcher

Listen Technologies | ListenWIFI

Lumens | AI-Box1 CamConnect Processor

MAXHUB | 105-inch Ultra-Wide Commercial Display

NETGEAR | M4350 AV Network Switches

OPHIT | OMP-HM 8K HDMI 2.1 Optical Fiber Extender

Owl Labs | Owl Bar

PepperDash | Unified Device Management

Planar | UltraRes W Series Ultra-Wide-Format LCD Display

Q-SYS | vCore Virtualized Processor

Realmotion | G-Series Realtime Media Servers

Roland | VR-400UHD 4K Streaming AV Mixer

Ross Video | TruePower56

Salamander Designs | Arc Table

Samsung | IAB Series The Wall All-in-One

Sennheiser | TeamConnect Bar Solutions

Shure | Microflex Advance MXA902

Smart AVX | Flexible Transparent Film Display

Sony | ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display

Sony | SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 4K PTZ Cameras

Symetrix | xIO XLR-Series

Vaddio | AV Bridge Nano

Vanguard LED | Antares P1.2 Outdoor Fine-Pitch Display

ViewSonic | ViewBoard IFP105S Interactive Display

Visix | Choros AR Space Booking

WolfVision | Cynap Videobar

XTEN-AV | X-VRSE

Yealink | MeetingBoard

zactrack | zactrack mini Tracking Solution

ZeeVee | ZyPerUHD60-2E/D AVoIP Encoder and Decoder

Zoom | Zoom Rooms Intelligent Director

Digital Signage, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

22 Miles | 22MILES.AI Conversational Interactive Experience Software

Absen | Pixel Reality Series

AOTO Electronics | RM Series LED Display

Aurora Multimedia | RXS-2 Intel NUC Element PC

Boxlight | Mimio DS Series

BrightSign | XD5 Digital Signage Player

Clevertouch Technologies | UX Pro 2

Huddly | Crew Multi-Camera System

Korbyt | Machine Learning Broadcast

LG | LSAB007 MAGNIT Micro LED Display

Liberty | 1000 Series AVoIP Encoders and Decoders

MAXHUB | Outdoor LED Display Solution

Planar | UltraRes L Series Display

QSTECH | H27 PRO Indoor LED Display Solution

Samsung | KMC-W 24-inch Kiosk with Windows OS

Samsung | QxC Series Crystal UHD Signage

Seneca, an Arrow Company | Element Smart Player

Sharp | AQUOS BOARD 4W-B Series

SiliconCore | 1.2mm Outdoor LED Display

Sony | BZ40L Series Professional BRAVIA Displays

Sony | ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display

ViewSonic | LDP163-181 Direct View LED Display

Tech&Learning, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

Blackmagic Design | Studio Camera 6K Pro

Boxlight | Mimio DS Series

Bretford Technology | Cordless Explorer Display Cart

BZBGEAR | BG-COMMANDER-JR Joystick Controller

Clear Touch | 6000A+ Interactive Panel

Clevertouch Technologies | CleverHub

Clevertouch Technologies | CleverLive

Epiphan | Pearl Family

Epson | BrightLink 770Fi Laser Display

LG | TR3DK CreateBoard

Liberty | 5000 Series USB-over-IP Extenders and Switchers

PLUSVISION TRADING | Jalinga Video Studios

Sony | ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display

TouchView Interactive | ULTRA Series Panels

ViewSonic | LDS135-151 Direct View LED Display Solution Kit