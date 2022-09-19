Platinum Tools, TechLogix to Showcase PoE Delivery, Integrity Solutions at CEDIA

NSI Industries brands Platinum Tools and TechLogix Network will feature PoE delivery and integrity solutions during CEDIA Expo 2022, held in Dallas from Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, booth #5035. Platinum Tools will feature the new TPS200C pocket-sized PoE++ tester, and TechLogix will feature the TL-NS42-POE fiber-enabled network switch.

“The easy-to-use TPS200C has been designed for all varieties of PoE…up to 56 volts and 280 watts of power,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “Powered by the PoE circuit, the TPS200C requires no batteries and can be used inline with an actual PoE device to measure current flow, or by itself in Powered Device (PD) Simulation mode to determine the maximum power available from the PoE power source.”

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

Additional features include:

Tests up to four-pair PoE (IEEE 802.3bt Type 3)

Easy-to-read, bright, scrolling OLED display

Test PoE on active data cables without interrupting data flow

Automatic mode and polarity detection

Tester features dual RJ45 ports for testing PoE and dual 2.1x5.5mm DC jacks for testing DC power supplies

Includes 2.1x5.5mm DC patch cable

Dimensions: 2.50 inches square x 1.00 inches thick (63.5 x 63.5 x 25.4mm)

Weight: 2 ounces (55 grams)

Most fiber-enabled network switches either overload on fiber SFP ports or only support a single slot. The TechLogix TL-NS42-POE provides two SFP ports, allowing switches to be daisy-chained thereby reducing the amount of cable required.

“The TechLogix TL-NS42-POE fiber-enabled network switch provides four twisted pair ports, one fiber SFP port, and one SFP/RJ45 combo port,” explained Cameron Smith, NSI vice president. “It's ideal for long network runs and merging copper and fiber optic network equipment, including integrating network into MDUs, daisy-chaining security cameras over long distances, and merging fiber and twisted pair.”

(Image credit: TechLogix)

Additional features include:

30W PoE+ per channel

12KV surge protection per channel

Redundant power input with reverse power protection

Single mode and multimode fiber compatible (using the proper SFP transceiver)

Compatible TechLogix SFP transceivers include the TL-1GSFP-MM550 (multimode up to 550m) and the TL-1GSFP-SM20K (single mode up to 20km). The TL-NS42-POE is compatible with other switches and media converters with matching SFP transceivers modules.