InfoComm 2025 Impulses: How Fiber and POE Coexist with Cleerline

InfoComm 2025 is just about a month away, opening its doors at the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN continues to take you behind the scenes, asking exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, we hear from Ryan Prentice, president, Cleerline.

(Image credit: Cleerline)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Ryan Prentice: Cleerline’s objectives are to connect with Infocomm attendees looking for smarter infrastructure and deployment solutions. Demand for speed, bandwidth, and reliability highlights the importance of fiber connectivity. Cleerline is known for easy-to-terminate, durable, and installer-friendly fiber, and our team will be doing live demonstrations of how easy it is to work with Cleerline fiber while discussing the opportunity that fiber represents for integrators to accommodate today’s AV-over-IP, networks, modern AV systems, and more.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

RP: AI supporting smart automation, control, and content creation; security and IT convergence enabling more cybersecurity for AV hardware/software; sourcing shifts and alternatives due to tariff issues; and futureproof—looking forward, we know that bandwidth demands will increase each year, and fiber is a key component, ensuring that integrators can offer the newest solutions to clients.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

RP: Cleerline hears directly from integrators, installers, and system designers about what matters to them, what is working, and what obstacles they encounter. Most importantly, we appreciate the opportunity to forge personal connections with our customers, both present and future.

SCN: How important is PoE to today’s fiber-based installations?

RP: Because fiber does not deliver power, Power over Ethernet (PoE) is still incredibly important and utilized in many fiber optic-based deployments. It is part of a complete system design: fiber manages high-bandwidth transmission; PoE handles power delivery locally. Thanks to Cleerline PoE solutions, both fiber and PoE can coexist in any system deployment.